Lingering allergies still striking some Bend-area locals hard this summer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Allergies are a major nuisance for some High Desert residents, and as many of us look for ways to alleviate the itchy, watery eyes, the sandpaper-feeling throat and the incessant need to sneeze, it makes it hard to enjoy the nice summer weather and relaxing outdoor activities.

Board certified allergist Dr. Ripdeep Mangat, with the Allergy and Asthma Care Center of Bend, told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday the culprit for this more intense, more sustained allergy season has a lot to do with the amount of precipitation we've been having since winter, mixed in with the wind, and warmer temperature.

That combination, he said, has led to worse nasal allergies, itchy eyes and asthma cases.

Over the past few weeks, Dr. Mangat said he's seen about a 20% increase in allergy calls this season, compared to last year.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with Dr. Mangat about the common symptoms people are experiencing, and ways to alleviate these lingering summer allergies.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 5.