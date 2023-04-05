St. Charles Health System cutting back on contract ‘traveling nurses’ to stem losses as pandemic eases

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Health System is cutting back on the contracted "traveling nurses" jobs added during the COVID-19 pandemic's critical staffing issues, as the they work to balance the books amid operating losses and bleak financial results reported by hospitals across the state.

NewsChannel 21 reached out to the organization this week after a local woman contacted us, saying her husband's surgery recently was canceled, just hours before it was scheduled to take place.

She said his doctor told him the hospital had laid off most traveling nurses, and that left them short of staff for his one-night recovery stay. "He was told that it would be faster to go to another hospital," she said.

In a statement provided to NewsChannel 21, St. Charles Chief Operating Officer Iman Simmons explained that the move comes at a crucial time, after three years of dealing with the pandemic's many impacts.

“St. Charles is actively working to reduce its reliance on expensive contract labor as part of its pandemic recovery plans," she said "Retaining our highly trained workforce and recruiting new permanent staff are one of the key strategies necessary to our long-term financial viability, as well as the continued provision of the highest quality of patient care."

“We have made significant progress in hiring clinical caregivers and our vacancy rate for nursing positions is the lowest it has been in several years," Simmons added. "We are constantly monitoring our staffing levels and will close patient beds and adjust surgery and procedure schedules as necessary. As always, patient safety is our top priority.”

The temporary hiring of dozens of higher-paid contract nurses -- some by the hospital, others provided by the state -- came amid a pandemic that in the summer of 2021 had 93 % of Oregon's hospital beds occupied. The National Guard also was called in to help staff hospitals in various ways and to assist at mass vaccination clinics. And numerous elective surgeries were canceled or delayed for many months.

Recently, in a rare, unified move, the state's hospitals and health-professional unions agreed, after months of negotiations, on proposals to state lawmakers that would make Oregon the first state in the nation to set nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, among other steps.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with a St. Charles representative, as well as the Oregon Nurses Association, to ask about what progress the health system has made amid its financial and other challenges. His report will air on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.