The nose knows (and the eyes, lungs too): Springtime pollen especially bad in Central Oregon this year

Allergist weighs in on what's in the air -- and what to do about it

BEND Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you've been sneezing, red-eyed and wheezing, it's not news to you that we're at the beginning of a rough allergy season in Central Oregon.

Dr. Ripdeep Mangat, a board-certified allergist, explained Monday that springtime allergies are caused by environmental factors.

From juniper tree pollens to even the duration of the snow days we've had in the High Desert, this year's combination of factors has caused more people than usual to experience allergy symptoms. With a new wave of pollens coming, it's unfortunately going to get worse before it gets better.

"Our body does not understand that this is a harmless substance," Mangat said. "It thinks it's an invader, and it's making allergic inflammation to attack it."

In addition to taking antihistamines like Zyrtec, Allegra and Claritin, Mangat recommends people with seasonal allergies spend less time outdoors on high-pollen days, and shower after being outside.

"The deciduous trees are still coming in bloom, and we still have grass pollen, which is increasing," Mangat said. "So I would recommend that you stay on your medications, especially if you're sensitive to those particular things, and continue on them regularly, even though you may be feeling better, because pollen can go up in waves."

People suffering from severe allergies, especially if their breathing is affected, should see a doctor. Symptoms could indicate allergen-related asthma.