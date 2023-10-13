‘Imagine living at high-stress, 24/7’: Bend in-home care business trains caregivers on Alzheimer’s, brain health

(Update: Adding video and comments from company)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Ahead of National Alzheimer's Awareness Month in November, Home Instead in Bend is aiming to educate people on the signs of Alzheimer’s and those with the disease can have on family caregivers.

The in-home senior care company held a training event Friday, discussing the importance for caregivers to take care of their health while caring for others. They say caregivers are some of the most susceptible to declining brain health.

"Just imagine living at high stress 24/7. You just don't even recognize the toll that that takes on your own body." said Gloria Vloedman, executive director of Home Instead Bend.

More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and the number is expected to double by 2050, according to the National Alzheimer’s Association.

Home Instead in Bend held an informational family training workshop for caregivers to learn more about the disease and early prevention for Alzheimer’s and dementia. According to the CDC, 80% of Alzheimer’s care is provided in the home, not a facility.

Home Instead is urging community members to reduce their risk, recognize the signs, and reimagine what living with Alzheimer’s can look like.

"Typically, memory loss disrupts daily life challenges and planning or solving problems, difficulty completing familiar tasks," Vloedman said. "So if you've paid your bills, you know, every month for the last 30 years and, suddenly you forget how to write a check, or you misplace your keys and you're unable to retrace your steps to find them."

It's essential for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease, as they say the strain of caregiving could put them at greater risk of developing dementia.

One caregiver who attended the event has worked with many patients with the disease and says the journey can be bittersweet.

"You go from one minute not recognizing you to having a conversation where they do, and then for the longest time we just have, you know, a great time, and maybe then they're kind of fading out." Brenda Bower shared.

She says her care helps family members the most.

"We also act as a kind of support for the family members who can appreciate somebody stepping in and helping out when that recognition isn't there." Bower said.

The company will also be at the Central Oregon Walk to End Alzheimer's, which takes place on Sunday at noon at Riverbend Park.