OnePeak Medical, a functional medicine and hormone balancing clinic, opens 14th location in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- OnePeak Medical, an Oregon leader in functional medicine and hormone balancing, has expanded into Bend. Their newest clinic opened its doors on Tuesday.

OnePeak's Bend and Redmond Clinic Manager Todd Gould told us Thursday, "It's about mid-teenage years through 65 and even 75. So it's really a broad spectrum of patients who come through."

Initially founded by Dr. Nisha Jackson, Ph.D., MS, NP, HHP, in 2015, the opening of the Bend location marks its 14th clinic in Oregon. Located at 2088 NE Kim Lane, near St. Charles Bend, the clinic will offer prevention-focused primary care.

When you first come into OnePeak, they'll gather medical history and patient testimony to identify the cause of a potential illness, before designing a personalized treatment plan. "That just brings an approach that looks more at the wholeness of the patient, not just the diagnosis" Gould explained.

The Bend clinic, located right around the corner from St. Charles Bend, will offer prevention-focused primary care, functional medicine and hormone testing and balancing. "And then, also having supplements available to be able to help our patients the best we can to get off of some of those prescription medication and be able to have additional opportunities to be healthy" Gould said.

Along with nutrient therapy, OnePeak's Bend location also has an on-site laboratory, and can get results back from blood work and other tests in as quick as two business days.

"That can be full panel for patients coming in for primary care," Gould said. "That can be the hormone testing that is done, as well as any of the other services that we do provide."

OnePeak can also help women navigate hormonal changes like menopause, as well as provide men and women solutions to stress levels, sleep patterns, toxins and emotional well-being.

Gould explained, "We utilize pellets as part of the treatment regimen for these patients to then be able to receive the hormones necessary to bring them back into balance."

In addition to the new Bend location, OnePeak also has a location in Redmond, marking the only two offices for the primary care service in Central Oregon.