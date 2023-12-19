Skip to Content
Six infants have been born with fentanyl in their systems at St. Charles Bend in the past three months

Multi-colored 'rainbow' fentanyl
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the past 90 days, six infants have been born at St. Charles Bend with fentanyl in their system, according to a recent report by the hospital and Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair.

While the hospital did not confirm the number of infants affected, they did confirm that positive fentanyl births have occurred recently, with spokesperson Alandra Johnson stating, “I can confirm that unfortunately we have recently seen an increase in fentanyl-affected births (newborns positive for fentanyl)."

NewsChannel 21 reached out to the hospital for further comment, and to see how the newborns are doing and if this is a new, disturbing figure or has happened before.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with county commissioners Adair and Phil Chang for a report on their concerns about potentially more newborns testing positive for fentanyl going forward. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

