Six infants have been born with fentanyl in their systems at St. Charles Bend in the past three months

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the past 90 days, six infants have been born at St. Charles Bend with fentanyl in their system, according to a recent report by the hospital and Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair.

While the hospital did not confirm the number of infants affected, they did confirm that positive fentanyl births have occurred recently, with spokesperson Alandra Johnson stating, “I can confirm that unfortunately we have recently seen an increase in fentanyl-affected births (newborns positive for fentanyl)."

NewsChannel 21 reached out to the hospital for further comment, and to see how the newborns are doing and if this is a new, disturbing figure or has happened before.

