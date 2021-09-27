There’s No Need to Fear Hormone Replacement Therapy

Breast Cancer

Sponsored Content



Are you having menopausal symptoms, but worried about hormone replacement therapy because you’ve heard that it is dangerous? You may have heard that it causes breast cancer or heart attacks and strokes.



So instead, many women suffer with hot flashes, vaginal dryness, fatigue, depressed mood, poor sleep, irritability, mood swings, changes in their skin and hair, low libido and changes in body weight. How they feel may even affect their your quality of life and their relationship with their family.



Hearing that women are suffering like this makes Redmond, Oregon health provider Optimal Anti-Aging and Functional Medicine frustrated, because the risks of estrogen have been overstated, misconstrued, and misunderstood, resulting in unnecessary suffering for many women.



Did you know that across many studies estrogen replacement has not been associated with an increased risk of breast cancer? It has been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack, dementia, osteoporosis, and death in many women.



So why do so many people believe that estrogen replacement can increase the risk of cancer and heart attack? The Woman’s Health Initiative (WHI) trial is a study that started the controversy. In the study women were given a pill that contained estrogen that was not bio-identical, meaning it wasn’t exactly the same as the estrogen women make in their ovaries, it was a synthetic progestin made of chemicals that mimic human progesterone. The progesterone pill in the study was the main problem, it contributed to an increase in breast cancer and heart disease.



Optimal Anti-Aging and Functional Medicine provides BHRT (Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy) using only the highest quality bio-identical hormones that are the same molecular structure as the hormones a woman makes in her own body. Many trials and scientific literature shows that bio-identical hormones are safe and can even help improve the life and health of women. They have been shown to reduce heart disease, decrease the risk of breast cancer in some women, increase bone density, and lower the risk of all-cause mortality.



BHRT has many benefits, and does not have the same risks associated with older hormone replacement therapies. There are important benefits to hormones, and starting early makes a big difference. It’s important to have a conversation with your doctor to understand your personal risks and benefits. For most women there is no need to suffer with symptoms of hormonal imbalance due to fear!

Empower yourself with a consultation with Optimal Anti-Aging today to feel better and live better. Learn more at www.optimalrxmeds.com.