Early Detection: Your Best Defense Against Breast Cancer

Early detection is the most powerful weapon in the fight against breast cancer. The sooner it's found, the higher the chances of successful treatment.

Self-exams: Monthly breast self-exams are crucial. Know your body, so any changes are detected promptly.

Clinical Exams: Yearly clinical breast exams by healthcare professionals can catch abnormalities that might be overlooked.

Be Aware of Symptoms: Beyond lumps, other symptoms like nipple discharge, skin dimpling, or changes in breast size can indicate an issue.

Know your Risk: Understand your family history and discuss genetic testing with your doctor if breast cancer runs in your family.

Staying vigilant and proactive can be the difference between early and late-stage diagnosis. Prioritize early detection—it might just save your life.