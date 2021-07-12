It’s not just about you. Experts say getting a Covid-19 vaccine protects everyone around you
Defeating this pandemic and the highly contagious Delta variant isn’t just about protecting yourself through vaccination — it’s also about having others in the community vaccinated, doctors say.
“Even if you are vaccinated, if you’re living in an area with high rates of Covid-19 spread — and with the Delta variant surging — there is a chance that you could become infected,” said emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen, visiting professor at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.
The Delta strain is the most transmissible coronavirus variant identified so far, the head of the World Health Organization said. It’s about 40% to 60% more transmissible than the highly contagious Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
In the United States, the Delta variant has spread to every state and is now responsible for more than 50% of Covid-19 cases, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
“In some parts of the country, this percentage is even higher, especially in areas with low vaccination rates,” the CDC said. “This rapid rise is concerning and threatens the progress the United States has made toward ending the pandemic.”
As the Delta variant keeps spreading, “we know that there is a risk of breakthrough infection” among fully vaccinated people, Wen said. “So even if you are vaccinated, you could still get infected. The safest thing is for everyone around you — even if you are vaccinated — to also be vaccinated as well.”
But even when people do get breakthrough infections, the vaccines are still “very, very high in effectiveness” when it comes to preventing severe illness or hospitalization — well into the 90% range, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
There are some doctors who have expressed interest in giving a booster dose of vaccine to some patients, such as those who might be immunocompromised, Fauci said Sunday.
But the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration say those who are fully vaccinated don’t need a booster shot right now.
“There will always be people, well-meaning people and well-meaning companies will say, ‘You know, the way we look at the situation, it looks like you might need a booster, so let’s go ahead and give a booster.’ But that’s not a formal recommendation,” Fauci said.
“Data evolves. You get more information as the time goes by. So when you get to the point where you have enough information to make a firm recommendation, that is not flip-flopping. That is making recommendations as the data evolve.”
In low-vaccination states, more young people are getting hospitalized
Nationwide, 48% of all Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data Sunday. But a third of all eligible Americans — those ages 12 and older — haven’t received a dose of vaccine yet.
In Missouri, only about 40% of the population is fully vaccinated. Doctors there say hospital rooms and equipment are running low, especially as more young people get hospitalized with Covid-19.
“We are seeing more people 30 years and older getting sicker and requiring hospitalization,” said Dr. Mayrol Juarez at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
“Also, we have seen that in this wave, each person is getting sicker faster.”
Missouri’s state health department estimates more than 70% of the virus circulating in the state is the Delta variant.
About 91% of the patients in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in Springfield are on ventilators, Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick said.
“That is shocking to us, to have that kind of number,” Frederick said Saturday. “These are young patients — you have them in their 20s, 30s, 40s — again, it’s alarming, (and) a direct line to the vaccination rates.”
In Arkansas, where about 35% of the population is fully vaccinated, the state recently surpassed 1,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, state health officials said.
“Arkansas is on the upward surge of a third wave of Covid-19 here in our state, and it’s tilting towards younger people,” said Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
“We’re also seeing breakthrough infections in individuals who are immunocompromised.”
And in Mississippi, where only a third of the population is fully vaccinated, “we’ve seen almost an entire takeover in the Delta variant,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
New Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are fueled primarily by unvaccinated people, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.
“Due to the rapid rise of Delta variant cases and outbreaks, combined with the low overall immunization rate in the state,” Mississippi is advising seniors 65 and older to avoid mass gatherings until July 26, regardless of vaccination status, the state health officer tweeted.
When might we need a booster?
“Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time,” the CDC and FDA said in a joint statement Thursday.
“We continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed. We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.”
Some Americans were confused when Pfizer said immunity has partially waned for some of its vaccine recipients as the Delta variant spreads around the world. Pfizer said it’s working to develop a booster dose to protect people from variants.
“We see declining efficacy of the vaccine in Israel against the Delta variant, but that declining efficacy seems to be clustered among people who are older and who were vaccinated a while ago,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner and current board member at Pfizer, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
“With respect to the boosters, what we’re talking about is a third dose of the existing vaccine,” Gottlieb said.
“Anyone who gets vaccinated right now will not need a booster. If you go out and get vaccinated right now, that vaccine is going to carry you through the fall and the winter. What we’re really talking about right now is people who were vaccinated a while ago, where there may be some declining efficacy.”
Thursday, Pfizer said it would soon publish data about a third dose of vaccine and submit it to the FDA, the European Medicines Agency and other regulators. Pfizer said it would seek FDA emergency use authorization for a booster dose in August.
Dr. Jerome Adams, the US surgeon general during the Trump administration, said he agrees with the CDC and the FDA that fully vaccinated people don’t need a booster shot right now.
“Vaccinations are your best bet right now,” Adams said Friday. “They’re still incredibly effective. And if we have to get a booster, we just have to get a booster. We do that for the flu every single year, so people shouldn’t get too worked up about that.”
The CDC encourages in-person learning — with safety precautions
With millions of students returning to classrooms in the coming weeks, the CDC said schools should prioritize in-person learning combined with safety measures.
Students, teachers and staff who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks at school, the CDC said. But those who aren’t fully vaccinated, including children younger than 12 who are not yet eligible, should wear masks while indoors, the CDC said.
The CDC suggests schools offer Covid-19 vaccines on site, provide paid sick leave for employees to get vaccinated and excuse absences for students 12 and older to get vaccinated.
If Covid-19 cases are low in a community, and local schools want to transition away from pandemic precautions, they should do so gradually, the CDC said in a draft of the guidance obtained by CNN.
“If localities decide to remove prevention strategies in schools based on local conditions, they should remove them one at a time and monitor closely (with adequate testing) for any increases in COVID-19 cases before removing the next prevention strategy,” the guidance says.
Getting more people vaccinated will assist in that effort, many experts say.
It’s not about what “experts” say, it’s about what SCIENCE says.
And science says if you’ve had COVID, you shouldn’t need the vaccine.
What science is not saying, is what the results of the experimental vaccine will be 5 years after getting the shot.
Science also says COVID isn’t much worse then the common flu to most people.
Science will also tell you that there WAS common flu deaths in the last year and that the common flu didn’t mysteriously disappear in the last year.
Complete BS and lies you post.
I have a wealthy conservative client who got the virus early on. They have access to excellent heathcare. They were hospitalized but recovered. Their doctors told them to absolutely get the vaccine and they did. AND they voted for Trump.
but this is America – how could anything not be about just me? – ask 8sharter – if anything inconveniences him, he repeats some inane Tucker cult45 drivel and all is well in his world
– he posts this stuff even though his boy the Donald, and all his brood, got vaccinated
Poor little sharder8…your boy got spanked hard in the election and he and his supporters have been discredited and are in the process of being indicted. Time for you to put away your little pathetic confederate flags–you and other Trump supporters are now being marginalized–which is as it should be. Feel free to go away now and bother us no more.
This is the worst part about the kind of people that won’t get vaccinated. They don’t care what they do to other people. By far the number one reason for healthy people to get vaccinated is to be as non contagious as possible.
Ok Doctor FAUCI.
Oh please feel free to present some actual facts about how DR Fauci was disengenuous or incompetent AT ANY POINT in the Covid situation. Everything he said was based on science–including saying that they didn’t know everything. Go on, please entertain us with your Trumpalumpa support…
“No need to wear a mask” Fauci ??? Surely you jest- he also lied about how much he gifted China for his bio weapons program- its in the billion dollar range.
Sources or you are speaking out of your …
My Body my choice!! 8) If the Jab works and you have got the vaccine what are you worried about?? My Body My Choice! Its not a vaccine..It’s an experimental gene therapy mRNA. Peeps… do you home work. Mainstream does not report the side effects and deaths happening from this fake vaccine. Facts!
Then don’t get jabbed….but we do know the possible long term effects of not getting the vaccine. Karma.
Long Term effects ? You mean like developing “natural immunity”- or “Herd” immunity- the only way to absolutely get control of this virus ??? 97% fully recover Martha- they have “Natural Immunity- which may indeed last a lifetime- there is no data yet- but Pfizer is already talking boosters two and three- for a non approved FDA drug !
Yeah it’s not your choice when it conmes to the greater good. You don’t get to say, “Screw you, I’ll do what I want” when it comes to public health. Deal with it.
Barney- why are you allowing Hiker multiple handles- and auto removing my posts because I refuse to play the shell game.
Unvaccinated people get sick with it, the virus looks for a host and bamb! Maybe a new variant will occur (they do that, but I doubt you understand science) and the next one could be the one that the vaccines don’t protect against. If you get it, you may live, but the variant YOU caused may kill thousands. That is why we care about Trumpers who refuse to get the vaccine. And you are doing it all for Trump. Oh you say you aren’t, but the maps in this story I’m linking to show the truth. https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/08/politics/electoral-map-vaccine-map-covid-19/index.html
No Way ! “the variant YOU caused may kill thousands”… Basic science- the variants are watered down and not as virulent as the original- this is basic science- please stop the Neverdumper hysterics.
Oh, like the Delta variant? Lies from you again in the name of Trump.
Get vaccinated or our progressive friends here will call you terrible names. Do it for them.
Come on, Man!
The CEO of Pfizer has yet to be vaccinated… Wonder why ?
Once again, quit getting your Trumper news from Facebook. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/03/30/fact-check-pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-received-covid-19-vaccine/7028843002/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/14/pfizers-ceo-hasnt-gotten-his-covid-vaccine-yet-saying-he-doesnt-want-to-cut-in-line.html…
Published in December, or do you not know how to use numbers and dates?
“we know that there is a risk of breakthrough infection” among fully vaccinated people, Wen said. “So even if you are vaccinated, you could still get infected.” ~the expert that says everyone needs a med that is not fda approved for safety and that can not tell us how long they last for and if we will need boosters. Also, did not mention that 5,000 people have died from the vax and normal fda approval usually takes 10 years.
Please provide a factual link from officials saying 5,000 people died FROM the vaccine, as opposed to after receiving it, which is NOT the same thing whatsoever.
Barney your about as Blue and brained washed as the blue sky…Your part of the problem!!
Actually Barney is correct usually, but Trumpers wouldn’t get it.
According to this article, Dec 2020 thru Feb 2021 . . . https://www.newsweek.com/covid-vaccine-deaths-cause-pfizer-moderna-fact-check-966-died-1574447
According to your post it is BS, thank you!
I’d rather post a factual link to the hundreds of US military personnel suffering from the after-affects of vaccines they took before going into Desert Storm- I guess the anthrax one didn’t show till 5-6 years later… Adult onset dementia (for 20 year olds) Diabetes- enlarged hearts (what we’re seeing with these current vaccines. Stop promoting a non FDA approved drug B- it’s not a good look !
Funny, neither my wife, nor myself, nor any of the thirty plus folks I personally know had any long-lasting effects from the vaccine, regardless of the provider. The bottom line is you stinking conservative, racist, elitist, Trump supporters want to try and convince everyone that it’s all about individual rights. Well guess what? You dont’get to HAVE individual rights when the greater good is at stake. You and your ilk are slowly being edged out of civilized society and within the next 15 years or so you will have no further representation in American politics. Your time is over and the time of the progressive/liberal/non-prejudiced individual is now. Now, go away.
“Long Lasting Effects” will take years to develop- not days or weeks.
Well said, and by not getting vaccinated Trump and anyone he supports are losing votes when the fake virus kills them.
Feel free to do your own research on the VAERS database.
Nope, we focus our time and energies on local news. But when people make claims that dispute the local and federal health agencies, we do occasionally ask for verification, or provide a link that takes issue with the claim. There’s a lot of dis/misinformation out there.
A bit busy with local wildfires today.
“A bit busy with local wildfires today.”… Two ??? And don’t you just cut and paste the news releases ??? Just askin’- cause you seem to have enough time to stir the pot here and promote a non FDA approved vaccine.
Like I said- cut and paste from news releases… “visit the interactive page here: https://deschutes.maps.arcgis.com/apps/PublicInformation/index.html?appid=f9de45337eb043fca432548f91d03ad6 …. These guys all now have public information desks… just what are you “busy with” ???
Never worked in a newsroom I see. Oh well, hopefully you worked somewhere, if anyone could get along with you.
Yeah, sources? The crazy congresswoman from Georgia had to take down tweets claiming your numbers because they are false. Quit getting your news from Facebook, YouTube, Fox, OANN and Newsmax.
Getting vaccinated is your best bet at avoiding a very very expen$ive hospital stay, that you might not even survive.
The real “experiment” is how will your body react to the new intensified covid? If you are not a picture of health, be prepared to get pummeled. Even athletes and super fit people have been taken down for good by this nasty and deadly virus.
The FLU I had 3 years ago was WAY worse then the Covid I had this year.
Good for you! How was it for the people that you infected or the ones infected by the ones you infected? Let us know, can’t wait!
As of today- and after 18 months of Demokrat promoted hysterics- only 10% of all Americans have come down with this “mild” virus… We were told this was gonna over-take and destroy man kind and the world… Hardly- the only damage done has all been self-inflicted ! Time to move on- bring back President Trump- lets see the Arizona Election Audit results today ! Why wait till August ?
Oh my god, enough with the Trump in August garbage. If he is in power in August it means Trump is a dictator, and the USA you so called patriots supposedly love would no longer exist. Why in god’s name would you want that? Really, enough. Oh, and the GOP Secretary of State certified the results in Arizona. The sham audit you and Q are doing us a farce, like Trump.
Oh shoot, reading your comment again made me realize you are a sarcasm account! No rational, intelligent person would make that comment otherwise.
Hey snowflake. You got lucky. Simple as that. Now go away.
The virus is still mutating. The vaccine will continue to become less effective with each “break through” case and the virus will become stronger with each “break through” case. THAT IS science. On top of that, this experimental vaccine DOES NOT have long term side effects history, which is required for FDA approval. The current KNOWN side effects cover a wide range of medical issues, up to and including death. I personally know of a young Vet (30’s) with no previously known medical issues, that had a heart attack 2 hours after his second dose of the vaccine.
Why does ANYBODY who has been vaccinated care about what other people are doing? I just don’t understand this lemming mentality. I know the liberal press has been hounding their followers to vaccine shame anybody who doesn’t fall in line. But, nobody EVER asks about whether or not anybody has been vaccinated against all the other viruses out there – many of which are far worse than Covid-19. If you’re worried about Covid-19, get the shot. Your are now protected and people who are unvaccinated are no risk to you!!! Mind your own business!!!!
Yup- 97% survival rate- mild virus- I say go out and get exposed- then sip yer soup- lounge around the house for three days- stay hydrated- get that herd immunity going that will last a lifetime- tell big Pharma and the ding-dongs at ZNN21 to shove it !
Probably to Trumpish to understand science, but I’ll try. Every time the virus finds a host there is a good chance it mutates, that what viruses do. Now sometimes the mutation is less dangerous, but sometimes way more dangerous. The Delta variant is still contained by the vaccine, but the next one may not be. Does that answer your question on why we care? If not, well take your chances, you might get lucky and not die, but the mutation YOU caused may kill thousands. Sleep well with that.
👍
1. There have already been “break through” infections. (If you don’t understand what “break through” means, look it up.)
2. Every “break through” can lead to mutations.
3. The current vaccine IS already losing its effectiveness with the Delta variant.
4. The vaccine may or may not be less effective with the Lambda variant.
5. There is also a chance that COVID in conjunction with the vaccine will create a variant that the vaccine will be totally ineffective with.
This is not true… “but sometimes way more dangerous” ! We are talking about variants- which are never deadlier than the original- this is dangerous misinformation and should b sent back to Fakebook where this klown is pulling his info.
Blocked-Auto removed again- 7/11/21- 7:04 PM- WTH ???
There are brush fires, your crazy lies and untruthful mumblings are not priority right now. Watch a rerun of Trump lying at CPAC today and wallow in your love for him.
You don’t get it ! Digi-Con-tator has one responsibility- enforce the TOS and keep the site moving along… Someone has hacked into his world- and he’s lost control… or he’s free to admit- there are new policies in place.
Blocked and auto removed again- I am clearly being targeted.
HA! HA! HA!
so what’s the problem Barney- why the constant auto removals ?
Either you are doing this- or you lost control to a hacker… which is it ?
No one cares what you say Trumper.
You do- it’s why you follow my every post- “Bidener”!
Biden is just another flawed human, like all of us. I don’t worship his every word and wear his hat, fly his flag on my car etc. I don’t agree with a lot of the far left agenda, but Trumpism is moronic and a danger to our country.
The fact that my posts are allowed- then auto-blocked- clearly indicate an outside element has control of this site. Probably digging in to your IP addresses too. Some of you are probably about to be exposed for the radical lefties you are- My- this should be fun.
You are an idiot. Everyone is laughing at you.
You know the deal- he who laughs last…
Imagine not getting vaccinated because of Trump and weird Fox, Facebook, YouTube and other news outlets, yet he and his wife quietly were vaccinated even though they got it. Ha! Boy, you show em!
The fact that my posts are allowed- then auto-blocked-
clearly indicate an outside element has control of this site.
Take note- I am not violating any TOS.
But am being targeted for my conservative views- thats bigotry.
BL- the Digi-Con-Tator is refusing to explain why my posts are being removed- there is no violation of the TOS.
Maybe the outside element is “Q”?.
gee- guess it’s not the FCC… It’s these good folks- https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/
And Oh yeh- these guys are always good for an immediate response- “the Better Business Bureau”.