The pandemic is ‘spiraling out of control’ due to unvaccinated people, Trump’s surgeon general says
For anyone who loves freedom and hates mask mandates or remote learning, Dr. Jerome Adams has a blunt message: Get vaccinated.
“More mitigation is coming. Whether it’s masking, or whether it’s closures or whether it’s your kids having to return to virtual learning, that is coming,” the Trump administration official and WISH/TV Indianapolis Medical Expert told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
“And it’s coming because this pandemic is spiraling out of control yet again. And it’s spiraling out of control because we don’t have enough people vaccinated.”
As of Sunday, only 49.1% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That’s nowhere near enough vaccinations to stop the spread of the Delta variant, the most contagious strain of novel coronavirus ever identified.
In 48 states, the rate of new Covid-19 cases this past week jumped by at least 10% compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
In 34 of those states, the rate of new cases increased by more than 50%.
Hospitals are filling up again with Covid-19 patients except now, patients are younger than before, said doctors in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and Missouri.
“The thing that’s making this possible is the fact that we are dealing with the most transmissible version of Covid-19 that we’ve seen to date,” current US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.
So eligible Americans who want to prevent more mask mandates, business closures and a return to remote learning need to do their part and get vaccinated, said Adams, the Trump administration official.
“It’s going to help every single American enjoy the freedoms that we want to return to,” he said.
Vaccine mandates easier with FDA approval, official says
Vaccine mandates would be the quickest way to raise vaccination rates, Adams told CBS Sunday. But that won’t happen without full approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.
“If you want to get a bunch of people vaccinated really quickly, get these vaccines licensed,” Adams said. “And then you’ll see the military make it mandatory, you’ll see businesses make it mandatory.”
Each vaccine available in the United States has been authorized by the FDA for emergency use, but they have yet to be fully approved.
And the lack of full-fledged approval is contributing to vaccine hesitancy, he said.
Asked Sunday if vaccine mandates should be on the table, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeffrey Zients told CNN municipal governments and businesses should consider any strategy that would make it safe to enter their location, whether that’s requiring vaccines or negative Covid-19 tests.
But he wants the FDA to take its time to thoroughly review the applications for approval, so the public knows the agency wasn’t “bowing to political pressure.”
Dr. Doran Fink of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said last week the agency was “working as rapidly as possible” to review submissions for approval.
Zients is hopeful some approval will come sometime in August or September. President Biden last week said full approval could come before the end of August.
Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have started their applications for full FDA approval, while Johnson & Johnson has said it intends to file for licensure.
Immunocompromised people might be the first to get an extra dose
The Covid-19 vaccines used in the US don’t have any coronavirus in them, but they do require an immune system response to work.
So millions of Americans who are immunocompromised or take drugs that suppress the immune system might not get as much help from a vaccine as others do.
While there’s been much speculation as to whether (or when) booster shots might be needed, the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration said this month that “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.”
But that could change as the data evolves, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
If a booster dose of vaccine is needed, people with suppressed immune systems might be the first to get one, Fauci told CNN on Sunday.
Those with suppressed immune systems can include transplant patients, those undergoing cancer chemotherapy, people with autoimmune diseases and those who are taking immune-suppressing drugs, Fauci said.
Like with many other vaccines, a small fraction of vaccinated people have gotten breakthrough infections.
But more than 97% of those hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week.
Within the tiny percentage of US hospitalized Covid-19 patients who were fully vaccinated, a study found 44% of them were immunocompromised people.
The CDC and the FDA are “exploring multiple options” for how to make a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine possible for immunocompromised people if needed, according to a statement Friday.
“Emerging data show there is an enhanced antibody response after an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in some immunocompromised people,” the CDC said in a statement to CNN on Friday.
“While early data show some potential benefit to administering an additional dose, more evidence is needed to determine safety and effectiveness in immunocompromised people.”
Those who are immunocompromised and vaccinated against Covid-19 might still want to keep wearing masks, Murthy said.
Surging Covid-19 numbers
In California, San Diego County and Los Angeles County both reported their highest number of cases since February, and hospitalizations in LA County have more than doubled in two weeks. On Sunday, Los Angeles County officials said hospitalizations surpassed 700 for the first time since March.
In Florida, state health data shows that new case positivity nearly doubled in two weeks, from 7.8% the week of July 2 to 15.1%.
A total of 870 hospitalized patients were reported Sunday in Alabama, according to the state’s public health Covid-19 dashboard. Hospitalizations there have been steadily rising since early July: On July 4 there were just 213 hospitalized patients reported.
And Louisiana now has the highest increase in cases per capita in the US, state officials said Friday.
“We know that more than 80% of these are the Delta variant — that is what’s causing this surge,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
“And what’s enabling the surge is a very low percentage of people who have been vaccinated.”
In the rare case that a fully vaccinated person later gets infected, that infection will likely result in mild or no symptoms at all, Murthy said.
“If you do get a breakthrough infection — which itself will be unusual — it will be more likely to be mild or asymptomatic,” the surgeon general said.
The bottom line? “If you get the vaccine and still get a breakthrough infection, you are protected close to 100% from being hospitalized, getting severely sick and dying,” said Dr. Saju Mathew, a primary care physician and public health specialist.
“What more do you really want from a vaccine?”
Thank your lucky stars you live in Oregon with a progressive Governor. Its gonna get real bad in some of the red states run by MAGA Clowns. Kudos to Kate Brown.
I cannot stand Kate but I’d take her over all of the idiots governors in the states that are even less vaccinated than Oregon. I’m seriously repulsed by the lack of cooperation in getting this relatively light weight pandemic behind us. God save us from an even worse virus likely someday. The majority of Americans are too stupid for a really bad one as you see we’ve failed this test.
Why don’t you just worry about yourself and stop trying to force your communistic ideology on the free world !
Thank you Trump for operation Warp Speed and the vaccine! If only it was as easy to convince your followers to take the vax as it is to convince them to storm the Capitol we’d be done with this thing already.
Demokrat stronghold California holds the top position for both number of new cases and deaths- New Jersey number one for most fatalities per 100k/1 million population.. you know this- because under your other screen name I educated you on the numbers. Why come here and spout the same nonsense ? We’re watching you !
Why do you spout nonsense as fact? You seriously think anyone here is as ignorant and proud of it as you?
He free world would love to have access to the vaccine, they are smart enough to know what’s good for all. Like you will force mode shutdowns! They are coming and they will be your fault, not Kate’s or commies or socialists! Idiots just like you!!!
As long as you promise to stay in your hovel and don’t get within 100 yards of anyone else I have no problem with your ignorant,dumb arse self.
Why don’t you stop trying to force your delusional reality on others?
MMI~ Why don’t you leave? Maybe “Greater Idaho” would welcome you.
– get over the person and connect with the information in front of you – for your sake, and the sake of every one who might have to interact with you
You realize the article forgot to mention positive fully vaccinated people don’t need to be reported anymore unless they are extremely sick. That might possibly alter the numbers? No?
oh look – alpha boy spreading the gospel of Tucker…
Hmmmmm. New York vs Florida. I’d take my chances in Florida.
Already moved my business out of Oregon. Was a wonderful day when I dissolved the s corp and stopped paying the ever increasing taxes and regulations.
Maybe they are all just woefully confused. You know like we see Old Joe.
Sometimes it’s hard for people, even health care professionals to believe that a experimental vaccine may be safe, if they are being told that it is, by a a man that cannot even remember what day it is, or the names of people in his own cabinet.
At least he only needs one hand to drink from a glass.
If that helps you to sleep at night.
It does, along with knowing that political favors for donations to PACs were not the motive for appointing people to their positions. This administration has replaced nepotism and grift with competency and experience to key positions, so I sleep well at night knowing President Biden is receiving sound advice and support, not just what he wants to hear.
Maybe you’re just woefully confused like knowing what the possible long term effects of not getting the vaccine might be.
You mean like Herd Immunity ? So what are the long term effects of your Vax ? Do you know ?? Is cancer a probability ???
So far good way better than the virus dummy!
Not really . . . This is still very early in the long term testing of a huge number of guinea pigs. Let’s look back in 4 or 5 years and see how many deaths, mutations in newborns, and critically ill people. What are you going to say when large numbers of cases of GB start showing up in a year? What if’s are HUGE words, but they are 2 words that need to be studied in long term results. Remember, these aren’t just new vaccines, but also a new delivery system. For the time being, I’ll wait for further testing and time, before I’ll even consider taking a COVID vaccine. I’m over 60 and have multiple under-lying conditions, but, I also know I have over a 99% chance of survival if I do have to fight COVID. What you idiots that are trying to force the vaxx are actually trying to do, is eliminate less than 1% that may die from COVID.
If you do get Covid let’s hope you are one of the lucky ones who doesn’t require the services of a mortician. If not, at least you won’t have to worry about the “what ifs” anymore.
Luck ? Is usually a 49-51 split- one way or the other. This mild virus has a 97%-99% survival rate. Do try to rein in your hysterics.
Much, much more intelligent than that Mongolian idiot you worship
Not according to John Hopkins- California ranks #1 in Total Cases (3,000 new today). California ranks #1 in total fatalities- over-taking NY weeks ago. New Jersey ranks #1 for deaths per 100k and 1 million population… 8 of the top 10 states with the most cases are Demokant strongholds… The other two- Florida and Texas are hogtied with Biden’s lack of border control that is allowing busloads of illegal immigrants into the nation- many testing positive. Oh yeh- Demokkkrats are so progressive ! Here’s a good summary link… https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1109011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-us-by-state/
Califorinia is 39th per person. Nice try Sir Bozo.
Your link confirms exactly what I posted- New Jersey #1 for death rates per 100k/1 million. I didn’t say anything about California’s death rate. Sir Bozo !
I agree. Kudos to Brown and the responsible citizens of Oregon who care about public health.
Yep Oregon rates 5th best in the US in deaths per 100,000. All the *********** states are ranking as some of the worst.
Sad for our country that folks don’t care enough about each other or their families to take the simple and safe, and free steps of getting vaccinated to end this Pandemic.
What a bunch of spoiled, stupid, children. unfortunately this does affect innocent children also in so many ways.
Other countries would give their right arms and crawl across glass for a chance to be vaccinated against this awful virus.
I don’t think it’s sad for our country. I’ll be happy to be rid of the anti-vaxers. They will get what they deserve.
Yes they will- it’s called natural herd immunity… there’s no telling what the vaxerholes are gonna end up with- besides anxiety-stress- acid reflux as they wait for what lies ahead.
Careful what you wish for . . . it is still real early in the experimental phase of testing of the vaxx’s and it may be all of you that may be the one’s gone in 5 years.
The research on coronavirus has been going on for decades.
Did you peel off your “RESIST” bumper sticker before you put the “OBEY” bumper sticker on your car or did you just put it right over the top of it?
So you are all about getting a non fda approved med and have no way to hold the manufacturers accountable if you have severe issues including myocarditis or death. There are more reported deaths from the vaccine than any other vaccine history and it is only about a year old. Israel reports it’s only 35% effective.
Do you have any reputable source to prove your allegation re “deaths from the vaccine”?
As for the last part, um… https://www.wsj.com/articles/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-is-less-effective-against-delta-infections-but-still-prevents-serious-illness-israel-study-shows-11627059395
CDC.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
what about it?
And I again will add that since this is NOT FDA approved, if you are one of the tens of thousands that are hospitalized or die from the vaccine, you are not able to hold the manufacturer accountable. Did the nurse explain this to you when you got the vaxx? You are giving consent that you understand it is not FDA approved. And guess what, boosters coming soon that won’t be FDA approved.
FDA Emergency Use Authorization and sure, a full consent form like most medical procedures was enough for millions of Americans, just like the flu shot, shingles shot and numerous vaccines that have brought great reductions in the numbers who get ill or die from a variety of diseases for a century or more.
And again, provide legitimate proof thousands have been hospitalized or died FROM the vaccine. I don’t believe you can.
Well Hiroshima and Nagasaki were emergency use too and look at how well that went.
The awful destructive devices that ended WWII?
Its a great analogy- millions died – history re-written- pain and suffering for decades… over… EUA !
Full consent as our government overlords are working as hard as they can to mandate the vaccine? Doesn’t sound like much of a choice. Oh but they will play the game that it isn’t the government forcing the vaccines, they are just going to force every private company and corporation to mandate the vaccine. Tell us Barney. Are you going to do something someone who hates every fiber of your being tells you to do? Look at the hatred our progressive friends spew toward anyone remotely concerned about the vaccines. Especially people like me who recovered just fine.
You have a conspiracy addled brain.
So when it is fully FDA approved soon what will be your BS story line then?
That’s also what Hannity and Trump are about. They said to get it–what more do people need?
Hannity and Trump clearly don’t have the clout that Biden-Harris-and Pelosi do- all of whom said to not trust the vaccine- and they said this for months on end- and it was played daily here at the Z and by CNN… so why all the finger pointing- this is on the Demokrats and their failed leadership- their messaging has been lost in a sea of hate anger and revenge… Lets not forget- the Demokants still have control of all three branches- so what’s the problem ???
You’re saying Trump supporters are listening to Pelosi before Trump? Not on this planet, my friend.
Nope- I’m saying (and supported by the data from California) that Demokant supporters of Pelosi -Biden-Harris-Mad Maxine are the ones not getting vaxed… data don’t lie- Cali leads the US in new cases and deaths- and California sure as hell aint GOP kountry !
Are you saying progressives wearing Che t shirts and looting buildings with antifa flags are doing what Trump and Hannity says? Hey clown. You ever stop and think people aren’t as blindly liyal to the uner-alles party like you are?
Hey **** for brains, those progressives aren’t the ones sporting swastika tattoos, carrying torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us.” Want to say again who is blindly loyal to the uber alles authoritarian party? Hint – they were the ones beating LE with Trump 2020 flagpoles on Jan 6. I asked you before and I’ll ask again, where do your loyalties lie?
Anti-vaxxers are helping the virus mutate into something that could put us all back at square one and it’s one of the most selfish things I’ve ever witnessed.
Hating Republicans and all things Trump isn’t enough for you and your progressive friends so now you have an entirely new class of people to hate. The “anti-vaxxers” will feel your wrath. WATCH OUT!!! KeyserSore will call you bad names if you don’t do what he wants. Your fealty to an all powerful all knowing government will be richly rewarded in the coming Utopia.
Fealty to one’s government and community used to be called patriotism. Where do your loyalties lie?
The fact that anti-vaxxers = trump cult members is lost on no one.
Is California now the new home to Trump’s Cult ? The failed state of Pelosi- Maxine- Newsome blew right by NY for most deaths related to the virus- and they are number one with a bullet for new cases… Yup- Say hello to the new GOP stronghold- California !
Keys, are you a MD? Didn’t think so. You ever hear of other viruses mutating? Influenza? You are a total idiot and I claimed about a year on this feed that covid will always be here. You should go put on 2 masks like the cdc recommended…but you didn’t and caused the delta variant. Nice job Keys.
So because viruses mutate we shouldn’t develop vaccines to develop resistance, etc.? Thank goodness others over the decades have not followed that line of “reasoning.”
I do still wear my mask indoors and wash my hands and try to stay 6′ away from republicans. I will never miss handshakes, or face smiles, or colds/flu. You’re on your own to save yourself and your country, stop blaming others for your inept existence.
Are you a racist? Well wait. Of course you are because racism is in your DNA and all white people are racist. With that said. Many black Americans are refusing the vaccines. Does this mean that many black Americans are Republicans? That must scare the heck out of you.
Of all Americans who have a real reason to distrust a vaccine, it is Black Americans. I can sum it up in one word for you and it isn’t Republicanism- it’s Tuskegee. Look it up!
Actually, yes. And it’s microbiologists and infectious disease specialists (not necessarily doctors in general) that are the experts in virus mutation and can probably tell you more…if you really care (but I’ll bet you don’t). Also, you could probably do a little Google research once you pull your blindfold off.
Control.
No thanks. Covid is for baby’s and week people. Good day
Throw in a “God will protect me” and you sound just like Stephen Harmon. Before he died, of course.
I recovered just fine pre vaccine worship. As did all my colleagues. Without your god of government to protect me. Go figure.
You rolled the dice and won. Good for you! 610,000 of your fellow Americans and over 4M worldwide weren’t so lucky. How many more should be sacrificed to prove your conspiracy-theory point?
A) There is no Trump Administration- lame attempt to drag the former President’s name into the fray
I agree it is selfishness, led by pure stubborn ignorance. It is a clan the USA can do without.
Really? Just be a experimental lab rat and get the vax that is not tested for safety….which by the way goes against ALL science.
Who said it was not extensively tested for safety? You provided an official link that says it was. No matter how many approvals, lives saved or tests, it’ll never be enough for some who believe anything their guy says and nothing the other guy says.
That’s an illness no vaccine can cure.
That was a very nice way of saying you can’t fix stupid. Well done!
Logical fail of the day award… “Who said it was not extensively tested for safety?”… Try The FDA ! It’s why it isn’t approved- it’s why Big Pharma has attached “no liability clauses” to its use. Cmon people- you can do better than these kind of lame arguments… Find your inner Spock !
Short term memory loss again, Clowny. Lots of articles discussing the procedure to obtain emergency authorization (and under Bunker Baby’s tenure, I might add). You’re tripping over those oversized clown shoes again, or maybe your tongue. Can’t really tell which, but the result is the same – your stupidity is showing. Alpha Delusional, I believe is the tag.
What happened to the morons in Texas and Florida who bragged about no masks/shots? Gee, it must be Liberals fault for self inflected stupidity by Repukes.
Texas you ask ? Last I checked- them “morons” were suing the Biden administration on numerous fronts- May 14th- Paxton Sues Biden Administration to Block Biden’s Power Grab, Reinstate Billions Promised for Texas Healthcare… https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/paxton-sues-biden-administration-block-bidens-power-grab-reinstate-billions-promised-texas… July 1st- Lawsuit filed by Texas sheriffs, counties, ICE officers against President Biden, administration…
https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/07/01/lawsuit-being-filed-by-texas-sheriffs-counties-ice-officers-against-president-biden-administration/…
July 14th- Texas’ George P. Bush Sues Biden Administration Over Border Wall Pause… https://www.forbes.com/sites/joewalsh/2021/07/14/texas-george-p-bush-sues-biden-administration-over-border-wall-pause/?sh=6e3bad0a556f… If I didn’t know any better- I’d say Biden has declared War on Texas !
75 million voted for Trump even after he had been president. The inexcusable low vaccination rate isn’t a surprise.
81 million rabid supporters voted for Biden- that puts the balance over 50%- but that’s not what the US data shows… so what’s the problem- Voters Remorse- or not enough money to cover the $4.50/gallon cost to fill the gas tank to get to the Vax center ??? Now we hear medical professionals discussing Biden’s mental health- that he will resign by years end. NICE WORK LIBS !
I disagree, viruses mutate dispite vaccines. Why do they have to come up with a different vaccine for the flu every year?
Oh man, the truth….they don’t like the truth or real science. They just like to make up fake Science and blame republicans unwarranted.
Because “it’s just the flu” people don’t get vaccinated, giving the flu virus an opportunity to mutate into a new strain every year.
Oh Boy- a Flu Expert ! Hey FC- the OHA and Kate Brown eradicated the seasonal flu virus in 2020- no cases whatsoever were reported- It’s a miracle ! Can we know get rid of the flu vaccines ??? And- exactly where did those two flu bugs (A and B) go ? What does real science tell you ?
Riddle This
-IF THE TESTS WORK-WHY THE FALSE POSITIVE?
-IF THE MASKS WORK-WHY 6 FEET APART?
-IF THE 6 FEET WORKS-WHY THE MASKS?
-IF ALL 3 WORK-WHY THE LOCKDOWNS?
-IF ALL 4 WORK-WHY THE VACCINE?
-IF THE VACCINE IS SAFE-WHY THE NO LIABILITY CLAUSE?
It’s all been thoroughly explained everywhere repeatedly. If it hasn’t sunk in, perhaps you need a brain density scan and Covid is the least of your worries.
I love it when boomers yell in all-caps in social media.
And if all that, why did Trump tell everyone to get the vaccine?
Why wouldn’t he ? It’s his baby- from day one. The only ones creating vaxerhole hesitancy has been Biden-Pelosi-Harris and various Demokrat haters… Now they wanna know why Americans are balking at Joey Biden’s angry words and threats. Biden is losing CNN- rumors have him mentally unfit to continue- this is gonna be a constitutional crisis as Harris will try to take the WH and Trump will roll in with the Arizona election audits- tell the kids you heard it here first ! This aint gonna end well !
If traffic laws work, why the seatbelt?
If the seatbelt works, why the airbags?
“For anyone who loves freedom and hates mask mandates or remote learning, Dr. Jerome Adams has a blunt message: Get vaccinated.” If that wouldn’t make Orwell blush I don’t know what would.
I don’t believe Orwell would even understand the dystopic nature of your brain.
Hook, Line, And Sinker. I’m amazed that people believe anything the media reports. Barney, did this story mention that the cdc does not require reporting of most breakthrough cases, but still requires reporting on all “non vaccinated”? You might want to add that one little piece to this ridiculous story. Because anyone can alter numbers to their benefit. Also, please add a story about how the PCR test is not even close to being a reliable tool to diagnose. You know….your favorite word….science.
“As of May 1, 2021, CDC transitioned from monitoring all reported vaccine breakthrough cases to focus on identifying and investigating only hospitalized or fatal cases due to any cause. This shift will help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance”
Why don’t they then not also report non vaccinated cases that aren’t hospitalized? Agenda?
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
You can still get covid if you got the shot
If you don’t need the Vaccine because God will keep you safe from Covid, why do you need a gun or a lock on your door to protect your family?
Because a “home invasion” is not considered a “mild” event. Damn people- work on your analogies or just shut up !
Covid killed 600,000 Americans in the last year.
Those people suffocated to death. That is not a mild event.
I will never shut up when faced with republican lies and abuse.
600,000 Americans were not killed by covid last year- 97% died from their underlying conditions like heart disease- diabetes- kidney failure. If you are under 70 years of age- your chance of survival is 99%. When you take the population of the US that has been infected- and has died- you get (.04%) of “those people” ! We destroyed our economy- closed our schools- created unknown mental illness (like yours) for .04% ??? Never in our countries history have the citizens bowed to such stupidity ! So yeh- shut up already.
Yes but it’s not as severe and exponentially less fatal if you’re vaccinated. On the other hand, over 99% of current deaths from COVID are in the unvaccinated.
…but your chances of getting infected are significantly lower if you do get “the shot,” and your chances of death are almost zero. If you’re so “it’s my body to do with what I want” I’ll expect to see you supporting Planned Parenthood at the next rally.
“if you do get “the shot,” and your chances of death are almost zero.”… What are the exact numbers ? Nobody knows ! What are the long term effects of the chemicals you are injecting ?? Again- nobody knows ! Why would you subject children to any of this ??? Pure lunacy !!!
Shell game
I feel I need to remind everyone that you are not allowed to disagree with the Liberal Intellectual Elites. They know what is best for you. They are above reproach and their virtue is undeniable. The vax bullying, shaming and bigotry are for your own good and the good of the world. They have a new name for what these people are suffering and it’s called Cabe Syndrome. They have lived in fear and lockdown for so long now that they are unable to function with their overly swollen amygdala.
“I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or grandchildren’s time — when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness…” ~ Carl Sagan
The ones you call Liberal Intellectual Elites have nothing on you with your post displaying bullying, shaming and bigotry of people who’d just rather be safe than sorry for having spread a deadly virus to family or friends. I frankly don’t care if you don’t. I’ll trust American ingenuity to take care of me and mine.
If you think the “They know what is best for you” mindset is limited to liberals, you are either not paying attention or just a supporter of the right wing version of the exact same thing.
At the rate the FDA is stalling and dragging its heels the pandemic will either be over or will all be dead by the time it decides to approve the vaccine.
Let’s see a probe into why the FDA is stalling and some order to get the process moving. The quicker we can mandate, the better off we can be.
Research takes three years to gather. Joey Biden is not President Trump and is unfit to lead the FDA through the necessary checks and balances and strategies (like Trump did with operation warp speed). You voted for this- now live with the consequences and the chaos.
Biden and Harris and their followers were saying they wouldn’t take any vaccine that Trump was pushing to develop before they got elected. Had the election went the other way we would have the same situation with liberals suddenly becoming non vax and red states would be much more vaccinated. this is why political parties suck and do more harm than good. Trump and Biden both saying get a vaccine now however and Biden pretends like he developed it. After all the garbage propaganda smeared last year because of an election now we have a mutating virus on the rise.
I disagree. President Trump supported an Easter 2020 opening. Under his administration he would have left it up to the states to decide and would have put in place safe guards to prevent the kind of divisive and hate-filled talk we see coming from the left today. make no mistake- the Dems are trying to run your daily life- like a prison kamp- a plantation full of slaves- they will take your children from you !
Who cares what a Trump administration official says or thinks?
