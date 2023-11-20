Death, preterm labor reported in Listeria outbreak linked to recalled peaches, plums, nectarines

(CNN) — Eleven cases of Listeria infection have been reported in seven states in an outbreak linked with peaches, plums and nectarines, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. One person died, and a pregnant person who became ill went into early labor.

Three cases were reported in both California and Florida, with other cases reported in Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. However, the CDC says the number of cases is probably higher because some people with Listeria infections get better without medical care, so their illnesses aren’t reported.

Testing showed that HMC Farms peaches were contaminated with Listeria that’s closely related to the bacteria from some of those sickened in this outbreak. HMC Farms has recalled peaches, plums and nectarines sold in stores between May 1 and November 15 last year and this year. The stone fruit was sold individually and in 2-pound bags.

The CDC advises anyone who has recalled fruit to throw it out and clean surfaces and containers that may have touched the fruit, including inside your refrigerator, since Listeria can survive there.

Listeria is more likely to cause severe illness in people who are pregnant, who have weakened immune systems or who are 65 or older. Get medical care if you have symptoms of a Listeria infection such as fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures.

The CDC is also continuing its investigation into another recent illness-related fruit recall. At least 43 illnesses have been reported in a salmonella outbreak linked with whole and pre-cut cantaloupes. Trufresh, Vinyard and Aldi products are included in the recall.

