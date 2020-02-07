Scholastic awards celebrate Bend-La Pine student artists

Arts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Student artists in Bend-La Pine Schools earned hundreds of awards for their artwork – from photography to drawing to sculpture -- through the Central Oregon Scholastic Art Awards.

The students will be honored during a special awards ceremony Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pence Hall Auditorium at Central Oregon Community College. The more than 380 pieces of award-winning art will also be on display at COCC’s Pinckney Gallery through Feb. 28.

“Art plays an important role in our schools and is a powerful way for many students to share their point of view with the world,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson. “We are excited to celebrate these talented student artists and the many dedicated art instructors who helped them along the way.”

This year, 25 art teachers from 18 middle and high school throughout Central Oregon participated in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. More than 770 pieces of art were submitted to the competition, with 380 selected to receive awards.

The students who earned Golden Key awards will have their work judged at the national level and may be invited to attend a special awards reception at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

More about art in Bend-La Pine Schools

This year, Bend-La Pine Schools offers more than 200 sections of art and related courses in middle and high schools — with offerings including ceramics, sculpture, drawing, animation, Advanced Placement Art Studio, digital photography, graphic arts and more. Many elementary schools also offer art instruction and Elk Meadow Elementary School is an art focus school.