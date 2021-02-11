Oregon Arts Commission awards nearly 100 small operating grants

Arts

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Small grants that often make a large difference in ensuring arts access for Oregonians, especially in rural areas, have been awarded to 97 statewide arts organizations by the Oregon Arts Commission for FY2021.

Awarded to arts organizations in virtually every region of the state, Small Operating Grants are designed to provide support to arts organizations with budgets under $150,000. Eligibility is limited to organizations who have operated as an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit for two years or more and provide ongoing, sustained artistic programming and outreach programs. Each organization received $1,159.

At the Coquille Valley Arts Association, a FY2020 Small Operating Grant award supported the purchase of a Peter Pugger Pugmill for the pottery department. The equipment recycles scrap clay that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

“We can't thank you enough for your generous support of our art center,” said Bonnie Stowe, the Arts Association’s pottery supervisor. “It has made a world of difference in our ability to provide quality, affordable ceramic programs to our community and a comfortable, professional studio for creative minds to gather.”

“For years the Oregon Arts Commission’s Small Operating Grant has helped organizations like the Astoria Arts and Movement Center survive,” added Jessamyn West, executive director of the Movement Center. “So many grants are project-oriented when what most small organizations need is basic operating support to be able to even offer programming.

"Because this grant can be used for expenses like rent and utilities, it truly supports organizations at their most fundamental level. We thank-you, Oregon Arts Commission, for keeping us afloat and supporting organizations like ours in rural areas throughout Oregon!”

“This grant program was developed to increase the Arts Commission’s support of Oregon’s small but mighty arts providers,” said Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor. “These organizations frequently represent the only arts presenter for remote and underserved regions of the state.”

For more information about the Small Operating Grant Program, contact Liora Sponko at (971) 345-1641 or via email at liora.sponko@oregon.gov.

FY2021 Small Operating Grants were awarded to:

Anima Mundi Productions, Phoenix

Applegate Regional Theatre Inc., Veneta

Arts and Business Alliance of Eugene, Eugene

Ashland Children's Theatre, Ashland

Ashland Folk Collective, Ashland

Ashland New Plays Festival, Ashland

Astoria Arts and Movement Center, Astoria

Bach Cantata Choir, Portland

Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre, Medford

Bandon Showcase, Inc., Bandon

Beaverton Symphony Orchestra, Beaverton

Boom Arts, Portland

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre, Portland

Cannon Beach Arts Association Incorporated, Cannon Beach

Cascadia Chapter of National Association of Composers, Portland

Cascadia Concert Opera/Cascadia Chamber Opera, Astoria

Cathedral Park Performing Arts Collective, Portland

Chamber Music Corvallis, Corvallis

Choro in Schola, Portland

Classical Up Close, Tigard

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, Hood River

Conchords Chorale, Tualatin

Coquille Valley Art Association, Coquille

Corvallis Guitar Society, Corvallis

Corvallis Repertory Singers, Corvallis

Dance Wire, Portland

Delgani String Quartet, Eugene

Ditch Projects, Springfield

Drexel H. Foundation, Vale

Eastside Theater Company, Gresham

Emerald Empire Art Association, Springfield

Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton

Fear No Music, Portland

Festival Chorale Oregon, Salem

Florence Regional Arts Alliance, Florence

Tualatin Valley Community Band, Beaverton

Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival, Newport

Gallery Calapooia, Albany

Heidi Duckler Dance Northwest, Portland

High Desert Chamber Music, Bend

Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra, Hillsboro

Hillsboro Visual Art Association, Hillsboro

Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita

Inland Northwest Musicians, Hermiston

Kapi Oanuenue, Ashland

Keizer Creative Art Association, Salem

Keizer Homegrown Theatre, Keizer

Klamath Arts Council, Klamath Falls

Klamath Film, Klamath Falls

Klamath Symphony, Klamath Falls

Live On Stage, Portland

Media-Rites, Portland

Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia, Albany

Morpheus Youth Project, Portland

Music Education & Performing Artists Association, Eugene

North Coast Chorale, Astoria

Northwest Print Council, Portland

Northwest Theatre Workshop, Portland

One World Chorus, Lake Oswego

Opal Center for Arts and Education, Cottage Grove

Open Hearts Open Minds, Portland

Opera Bend, Bend

Oregon Artists Series Foundation, Salem

Oregon Arts Watch, Portland

Oregon Brass Society, Eugene

Oregon Chorale Inc., Hillsboro

Oregon Spirit Chorus, Salem

Original Practice Shakespeare Festival, Portland

Partners of the Performing Arts Center, Astoria

PDX Contemporary Ballet, Portland

Performance Works NorthWest, Portland

Piano Santa Foundation, Portland

Play It Forward, Beaverton

Portland Chamber Music, Portland

Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, Portland

Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland

Portland Taiko, Portland

Resonance Vocal Ensemble, Portland

Risk-Reward, Portland

Riverbend Live!, Winston

Salem Philharmonia Orchestra, Salem

Salem Pops Orchestra, Salem

ScaleHouse, Bend

Signal Fire, Portland

The Artback, Eagle Creek

The Geezer Gallery, Portland

The Rural Art Center, Lorane

The Verona Studio, Salem

Tolovana Arts Colonry, Cannon Beach

Tualatin Valley Community Band, Tigard

Umpqua Symphony Association, Roseburg

Willamette Jazz Society, Eugene

Willamette University, Salem

Willamette Valley Symphony, Albany

Women in Film-Portland, Portland

Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene

ZENA ZEZZA Inc., Portland

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.



The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.