Oregon Arts Commission awards nearly 100 small operating grants
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Small grants that often make a large difference in ensuring arts access for Oregonians, especially in rural areas, have been awarded to 97 statewide arts organizations by the Oregon Arts Commission for FY2021.
Awarded to arts organizations in virtually every region of the state, Small Operating Grants are designed to provide support to arts organizations with budgets under $150,000. Eligibility is limited to organizations who have operated as an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit for two years or more and provide ongoing, sustained artistic programming and outreach programs. Each organization received $1,159.
At the Coquille Valley Arts Association, a FY2020 Small Operating Grant award supported the purchase of a Peter Pugger Pugmill for the pottery department. The equipment recycles scrap clay that would otherwise end up in a landfill.
“We can't thank you enough for your generous support of our art center,” said Bonnie Stowe, the Arts Association’s pottery supervisor. “It has made a world of difference in our ability to provide quality, affordable ceramic programs to our community and a comfortable, professional studio for creative minds to gather.”
“For years the Oregon Arts Commission’s Small Operating Grant has helped organizations like the Astoria Arts and Movement Center survive,” added Jessamyn West, executive director of the Movement Center. “So many grants are project-oriented when what most small organizations need is basic operating support to be able to even offer programming.
"Because this grant can be used for expenses like rent and utilities, it truly supports organizations at their most fundamental level. We thank-you, Oregon Arts Commission, for keeping us afloat and supporting organizations like ours in rural areas throughout Oregon!”
“This grant program was developed to increase the Arts Commission’s support of Oregon’s small but mighty arts providers,” said Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor. “These organizations frequently represent the only arts presenter for remote and underserved regions of the state.”
For more information about the Small Operating Grant Program, contact Liora Sponko at (971) 345-1641 or via email at liora.sponko@oregon.gov.
FY2021 Small Operating Grants were awarded to:
Anima Mundi Productions, Phoenix
Applegate Regional Theatre Inc., Veneta
Arts and Business Alliance of Eugene, Eugene
Ashland Children's Theatre, Ashland
Ashland Folk Collective, Ashland
Ashland New Plays Festival, Ashland
Astoria Arts and Movement Center, Astoria
Bach Cantata Choir, Portland
Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre, Medford
Bandon Showcase, Inc., Bandon
Beaverton Symphony Orchestra, Beaverton
Boom Arts, Portland
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre, Portland
Cannon Beach Arts Association Incorporated, Cannon Beach
Cascadia Chapter of National Association of Composers, Portland
Cascadia Concert Opera/Cascadia Chamber Opera, Astoria
Cathedral Park Performing Arts Collective, Portland
Chamber Music Corvallis, Corvallis
Choro in Schola, Portland
Classical Up Close, Tigard
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, Hood River
Conchords Chorale, Tualatin
Coquille Valley Art Association, Coquille
Corvallis Guitar Society, Corvallis
Corvallis Repertory Singers, Corvallis
Dance Wire, Portland
Delgani String Quartet, Eugene
Ditch Projects, Springfield
Drexel H. Foundation, Vale
Eastside Theater Company, Gresham
Emerald Empire Art Association, Springfield
Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton
Fear No Music, Portland
Festival Chorale Oregon, Salem
Florence Regional Arts Alliance, Florence
Tualatin Valley Community Band, Beaverton
Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival, Newport
Gallery Calapooia, Albany
Heidi Duckler Dance Northwest, Portland
High Desert Chamber Music, Bend
Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra, Hillsboro
Hillsboro Visual Art Association, Hillsboro
Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita
Inland Northwest Musicians, Hermiston
Kapi Oanuenue, Ashland
Keizer Creative Art Association, Salem
Keizer Homegrown Theatre, Keizer
Klamath Arts Council, Klamath Falls
Klamath Film, Klamath Falls
Klamath Symphony, Klamath Falls
Live On Stage, Portland
Media-Rites, Portland
Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia, Albany
Morpheus Youth Project, Portland
Music Education & Performing Artists Association, Eugene
North Coast Chorale, Astoria
Northwest Print Council, Portland
Northwest Theatre Workshop, Portland
One World Chorus, Lake Oswego
Opal Center for Arts and Education, Cottage Grove
Open Hearts Open Minds, Portland
Opera Bend, Bend
Oregon Artists Series Foundation, Salem
Oregon Arts Watch, Portland
Oregon Brass Society, Eugene
Oregon Chorale Inc., Hillsboro
Oregon Spirit Chorus, Salem
Original Practice Shakespeare Festival, Portland
Partners of the Performing Arts Center, Astoria
PDX Contemporary Ballet, Portland
Performance Works NorthWest, Portland
Piano Santa Foundation, Portland
Play It Forward, Beaverton
Portland Chamber Music, Portland
Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, Portland
Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland
Portland Taiko, Portland
Resonance Vocal Ensemble, Portland
Risk-Reward, Portland
Riverbend Live!, Winston
Salem Philharmonia Orchestra, Salem
Salem Pops Orchestra, Salem
ScaleHouse, Bend
Signal Fire, Portland
The Artback, Eagle Creek
The Geezer Gallery, Portland
The Rural Art Center, Lorane
The Verona Studio, Salem
Tolovana Arts Colonry, Cannon Beach
Tualatin Valley Community Band, Tigard
Umpqua Symphony Association, Roseburg
Willamette Jazz Society, Eugene
Willamette University, Salem
Willamette Valley Symphony, Albany
Women in Film-Portland, Portland
Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene
ZENA ZEZZA Inc., Portland
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.
The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.
