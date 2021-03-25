‘March Gladness’: Bend’s Tower Theatre set to reopen, host first live events

Arts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation said Thursday it is celebrating "March Gladness," as the facility -- challenged like so many by COVID-19 -- prepares to reopen and host live events.

With detailed and enhanced health safety measures in place, the venue will open its doors again Monday, April 5 to the winner of the Brews & Brackets raffle – a chance to watch the college basketball finale with an "Elite Eight" quaranteam in the private comfort of "Bend's Living Room"!

Plus, NewsChannel 21 Sports Anchor and Producer Max Goldwasser will deliver the pre-game warm-up and share insider info on who might rise above the rim during the big game. A $20 raffle ticket enters participants in a drawing to win:

Private watch party for eight friends

Complimentary refreshments from the Tower

Takeout delivered from Beach Hut Deli and Taps & Tacos

Shout-out to their team on the marquee

The Raffle closes Thursday, April 1 at 11:59 PM, and the winner will be notified via email Friday, April 2nd. All raffle funds help sustain the future of the Tower Theatre and performing arts in Central Oregon.

The celebration of champions continues Friday and Saturday April 9 and 10 at 7:30 PM during Cocktail Cabaret “And The Award Goes To…” a Limelight Entertainment production.

The live two-night event is hosted by Limelight Entertainment co-founder and veteran Tower performer Brad Ruder (Les Miz, A Chorus Line, Bend Follies) and accompanied by the multi-talented pianist and musical director Scott Michaelsen.

The evenings feature eleven of Central Oregon’s preeminent voices performing some of Oscar's favorite Academy Award-nominated and winning songs, including:

Shantae Knorr “Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

Ryan Klontz & Audrey Pennington “Beauty and the Beast” (Beauty and the Beast)

Stephen Wagner & Erik McGinnis “Man or Muppet” (The Muppets)

Rick & Tara Johnson “Shallow” (A Star Is Born - 2018)

Dan Schimmoller “Mean Green Mother From Outer Space” (Little Shop of Horrors)

Kara Klontz “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

Jarod Gatley “You’ll Be in My Heart” (Tarzan)

Mollie Tennant “Evergreen” (A Star is Born - 1976)

Think of it as an award show and after-party all in one! Funding for this program is made possible in part by the Oregon Cultural Trust Creativity Grant.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation is ready and excited to again provide experiences and performances that inspire, entertain, and (even with limited capacity) reconnect us.Our relaunch plan adheres to the guidance from Governor Brown, the Oregon Health Authority, and the Deschutes County Health Services. Here are some important changes you’ll notice attending a performance at the Tower Theatre:

6’ physical distancing between groups at all times.

Face coverings are required and will be available to those who do not bring one.

Intermissions will be limited or, whenever possible, eliminated entirely.

Seating will be assigned by Box Office staff.

Common touchpoints will be sanitized before, during, and after performances.

Multiple hand-sanitizing stations have been installed for your convenience.

Guests will be encouraged to leave by rows to avoid crowding while exiting.

Patrons will also receive an event-specific email prior to attending events. Details on the Tower Theatre Foundation’s re-opening and operating procedures are at www.towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/reopening-plans-and-procedures/.

Our future resilience depends on you! If you or your business is interested in supporting the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation’s efforts, please contact Director of Community Engagement Lisa Vann Lisa@towertheatre.org or text “Tower” to 44-321.

Ticketing, membership, and program information is available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.



The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.