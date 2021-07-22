More $20 Les Schwab Amphitheater concert tickets to go on sale — this time, online

Arts

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KTVZ) -- Live Nation announced Thursday it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows across the country this year, including almost 20 shows at Bend's Les Schwab Amphitheater.

As Live Nation’s outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” said the Jonas Brothers.

The special promotion marks the highly anticipated return of live music in the U.S. as artists are ready to hit the stage and fans can’t wait to get out of the house and see their favorite acts live in-person once again. Participating artists include some of today’s biggest acts across genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. See full list of participating shows at Les Schwab Amphitheater below.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting next Wednesday, July 28th at 12pm ET/9am PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only, while supplies last.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27th at 12pm ET/9am PT.

Participating concerts at the Les Schwab Amphitheater celebrating the Return to Live include:

Brantley Gilbert 8/8/2021 Death Cab for Cutie 9/6/2021 Rebelution 8/12/2021 NEEDTOBREATHE 9/18/2021 Trampled By Turtles 8/13/2021 Pink Martini 9/19/2021 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 8/17/2021 Foreigner 9/21/2021 Primus 8/18/2021 Lord Huron 9/26/2021 Atmosphere 8/20/2021 My Morning Jacket 10/3/2021 Old Dominion 8/21/2021 311 10/7/2021 Dirty Heads 8/26/2021 Flogging Molly 10/15/2021 Modest Mouse 8/29/2021 Jimmy Eat World 10/16/2021

As artists and fans continue the return of concerts, The Clorox Company, a global leader in cleaning and disinfection, and Live Nation have announced their multi-year agreement making Clorox® the Official Cleaning & Disinfecting Products partner of 90+ amphitheaters, clubs and theaters in the U.S. The integration of Clorox products will roll out across each venue with several Clorox disinfecting products, including Clorox® Total 360® electrostatic disinfecting devices.

Furthering its commitment to provide clean and safe environments as shows return, Live Nation has also received GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation, equipping it with various tools, training and guidance to ensure the gold standard in cleaning, disinfection and prevention practices across its venue operations.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.