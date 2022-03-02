Theater in the Park returns to Drake Park this summer with ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Lay It Out Events announced Wednesday the return of its beloved Theater in the Park series with the 2005 Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Spamalot.” The hilarious tale of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will be held on the grass under towering pine trees for two summer nights Aug. 26 & 27 in Bend’s iconic Drake Park.

This twist on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Reminding us all that we’re not dead yet, “Spamalot” classically lampoon cows, killer rabbits, coconuts and French people.

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

“'Spamalot' is a laugh out loud, Broadway award-winning, wildly preposterous, and utterly ridiculous musical from Eric Idle that was totally, and lovingly, ripped off from Monty Python," said Theater in the Park Director and Choreographer Michelle Mejaski. “Need we say more?”



Majeski is the founder of Gotta Dance studio in Bend and now owns Majeski Choreography and Productions. She has choreographed many local shows including Cabaret, Chicago, The Producers, Little Shop of Horrors, Spring Awakening, A Chorus Line, Singing in the Rain, The Rocky Horror Show, Into the Woods, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. Her most hilarious privilege was being a backup dancer for Weird Al Yankovic, an energy she will bring to this perfectly absurd rendition of the Monty Python favorite.