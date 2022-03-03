Bend Foundation to fund new public art in four Bend roundabouts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Foundation, a philanthropic organization established by Brooks-Scanlon, Inc. and shareholders of Brooks-Scanlon and Brooks Resources, is donating funds to support new public art in four Bend roundabouts. The Bend Foundation and the City of Bend are collaborating with a local nonprofit organization, Art in Public Places, to place large-scale sculptures in the roundabouts over the next two years.

Kirk Schueler, a trustee of Bend Foundation, said, “Our city’s vibrant collection of public art is one of the aspects that makes Bend such a unique and wonderful place to live and visit. We are proud to continue to help make art more accessible to our community and excited to see new sculptures throughout the city.”

The Bend Foundation, City of Bend, and Art in Public Places worked together to select the four roundabout locations that will utilize Bend Foundation’s art funds:

Powers Road & Brookswood Boulevard (SW Bend)

Empire Avenue, Butler Market Road & 27 th Street (NE Bend)

Street (NE Bend) 15 th Street & Murphy Road (SE Bend)

Street & Murphy Road (SE Bend) Colorado Avenue & Columbia Street (NW Bend)

A call-to-artists for the first two roundabouts will go out this spring followed by a second call-to-artists for the remaining two locations in late 2022. Art in Public Places will announce the finalists for each location and the community will have the opportunity to view digital renderings and submit their input online or in person. Installation of the four sculptures will take place over the next two years.

The sculptures will be owned and maintained by the City of Bend as part of its public art collection.