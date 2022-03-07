COCC’s Pence Gallery welcomes new art installation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pence Pinckney Gallery at Central Oregon Community College is exhibiting “Dirge,” an art installation by Claire and Tesar Freeman, from March 9 to April 8, with an opening reception at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

The Freeman’s installation, according to the artists’ statement, “documents their personal grief as it overlaps, blurs and conflates with ongoing environmental and societal disaster.” Their work with objects and methodologies is informed by their parallel careers as museum professionals.

For more information, contact Bill Cravis, associate art professor, at wcravis@cocc.edu or 541-383-7513.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.