Oregon Cultural Trust to host virtual ‘Conversations with Funders and Partners’

Salem, Ore. – Grant makers offering more than $5 million in funding for FY2023 will gather virtually with the Oregon Cultural Trust for four regional 2022 “Conversations with Funders and Partners” events from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 12 (Southern Oregon), April 14 (Portland Metro/Willamette Valley), April 19 (Central/Eastern Oregon) and April 21 (Oregon Coast).

The free online interactive events will enable grant seekers to learn about funding programs available and will include breakout rooms where they can discuss their projects and programming with specific funders. NOTE: Capacity is limited, so early registration is encouraged: https://bit.ly/3uKuQ3X

Participating with the Cultural Trust will be representatives from three of its Statewide Partners – the Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage and Oregon Humanities – as well as colleagues from the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation and Travel Oregon.

Organizations encouraged to attend “Conversations with Funders and Partners” include community development organizations, libraries, arts organizations, museums, cultural and community centers, parks and trails groups, historical societies, arts alliances, literary groups and heritage organizations. All cultural nonprofit organizations that are planning cultural projects are welcome.

“There are more than 1,500 cultural nonprofits serving Oregonians,” said Aili Schreiner, Cultural Trust manager. “We want to make sure they know about the significant funding and programming resources that are available to support them.”

Oregon Cultural Trust Cultural Development Program

Among the funding opportunities discussed at the online Conversations event will be the Cultural Trust’s FY2023 Cultural Development Program (funds to be awarded summer of 2022).

The Cultural Development Program recognizes and supports significant projects through four program funded categories: Access; Preservation; Creativity; and Capacity.

In 2021 the Cultural Trust awarded more than $3.2 million in statewide grants. Cultural Development Program grants represent one third of the annual funding the Cultural Trust provides to Oregon’s cultural nonprofits. Other funding includes grants to the Trust’s five statewide partners – to support their mission goals and respective funding programs – and to 45 county and tribal cultural coalitions that fund local initiatives, projects and programs.

FY2023 Cultural Development Program grants are for projects and activities that will occur between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023.

Grant guidelines are now posted for a Friday, May 6, application deadline.

For more information contact Schreiner at aili.schreiner@biz.oregon.gov or 503- 428-0963.

Created in 2001 by the Oregon Legislature, the Oregon Cultural Trust is a testimony to how much Oregonians value culture. No other state provides a 100 percent tax credit to inspire cultural giving. As uniquely Oregonian as public beaches and the bottle bill, the Oregon Cultural Trust was established 21 years ago by the Oregon Legislature as an ongoing funding engine for arts and culture across the state. Oregonians fund the Cultural Trust. We, in turn, fund the artists, potters, rappers, acrobats and dreamers who make Oregon, Oregon. In 2021 Oregonians gave $5.55 million to the Cultural Trust, our all-time record. Sixty percent of that will go straight back to the field. The remaining 40 percent will help grow our permanent fund. Our three grant programs fund our five Statewide Partners, 45 County and Tribal Coalitions and qualified cultural nonprofits through competitive Cultural Development Grants.