Proposed Central Oregon Center for the Arts, on pause for 2 years, returns to spotlight

After two years on hold during the pandemic, a group hoping to make a Central Oregon Center for the Arts happen is having a feasibility study done, conducting a survey and holding three town halls in coming weeks.

Here's their recent news release:

Town Hall Meeting Will Explore Center for the Arts; Public Input Sought

BEND, Oregon – Area residents and community members are being invited to participate in a conversation about the proposed Central Oregon Center for the Arts. The conversation will take place at a town hall meeting at Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend, on Thursday, May 5, from 4:00 to 5:30 pm. Attendance is free, but registration is required.

The topic of conversation will be a study, currently under way, designed to explore the possibilities of building and operating a performing- and visual-arts center in Central Oregon that will serve the diverse cultural needs of Central Oregon through stage, music, fine-arts, and education in the Tri-County region to support and develop arts and culture.

Dubbed a “discovery study,” it is being conducted by the Arts Consulting Group, a national firm with offices in Portland. It will rely on input from the business and artistic communities, residents and thought leaders throughout Central Oregon. The study was commissioned by the COCA board of directors.

Questions to be answered by the study include what form and size the proposed center for the arts should be; where it might best be located; how it might be financed; how it can fit the needs of all area residents; and more.

During the meeting, which is one of several being planned, participants will learn more about the project plans and the ways that the local community can invest and participate. Click here to participate in the survey. The survey deadline is May 8.

To register for the event, visit: www.cocarts.org or e-mail info@cocarts.org

For additional information, contact Jon Thompson, COCA communications, at info@cocarts.org. or at (818) 207-1026.