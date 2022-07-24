Acclaimed Ukrainian pianist Dmytro Choni to perform at Sunriver Music Festival

Also will hold masterclass with young piano students; public invited to observe

UNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) — The historic Sunriver Resort Great Hall sets the stage for two groundbreaking performances next month featuring Ukrainian Dmytro Choni, one of the best young pianists in the world.

Choni, a brand new medalist of the Cliburn International Piano Competition, joins the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra in a stunningly beautiful piano-centric evening on Monday, August 15th and performs solo on Tuesday, August 16th. Visit sunrivermusic.org now for tickets.

Choni began piano in his native Kyiv (Ukraine) when he was 4 years old. Now, a medalist of multiple international competitions, he says, "Music is always kind of a hideaway from what’s going on in the world. Through the music, you can try to project the best possible emotion, the optimism, the hope.” Experience this hope August 15-16 in Sunriver.

3 CHANCES TO EXPERIENCE CHONI IN ACTION at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall:

- Aug 15, 7:30 pm as featured soloist with Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell and the Festival Orchestra in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3. Pre-concert talk with the Maestro at 6:30.

- Aug 16, 7:30 pm in a solo concert featuring music of Brahms, Liszt, Debussy, and more.

- Aug 16, 1:30 pm leading a masterclass with some of Central Oregon's best young piano students. Public invited to observe.

The 45th season Summer Festival runs August 10-21 in Sunriver and Bend. Visit sunrivermusic.org for the full schedule and tickets.

