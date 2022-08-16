High Desert Chamber Music returns to in-person concerts for 15th anniversary season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Chamber Music announced Tuesday the return of live, in-person concerts for its upcoming 15th anniversary season in Central Oregon.

“Our fifteenth anniversary season will bring back audience favorites and introduce new exciting groups to Central Oregon,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “After a two-year hiatus from presenting live concerts, we are ready to return with a bang and renewed appreciation for what we do!”

The season will be announced in September, with opening night slated for late October. Along with performances at the Tower Theatre, HDCM will be presenting concerts at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. In addition to the HDCM Concert Series, the Fifteenth Annual Benefit Gala will return in December to the Bend Golf Club, with long-time Master of Ceremonies Bob Shaw from the KTVZ NewsChannel21 Team.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Season Ticket subscriptions include all events in the HDCM Concert Series, a 15% discount, and seating in a reserved section. This offer expires on opening night of the season.



Contact: 541.306.3988 / info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)