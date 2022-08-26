Artists’ metal creations on display this weekend at COMAG Art Show in Bend

The Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild has been a part of Central Oregon's art scene for over 20 years. Friday was the start of the eighth annual COMAG Art Show at the Oxford Hotel Ballroom in downtown Bend. Lovers of innovative metal work can check out the latest from two dozen local artists through the weekend. They are showing off creations ranging from jewelry to sculptures and forged steel. Many are turning out to support the artists and admire their work.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.