High Desert Chamber Music announces return to live concerts for 15th anniversary season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After a two-year hiatus, High Desert Chamber Music will be returning stronger than ever to celebrate its landmark 15th anniversary season.

This year features the Delgani String Quartet – October 21, 2022, Crown City String Quartet – January 14, 2023, Robert Thies – February 14, 2023, Felici Piano Trio – March 24, 2023, and Ben Hong & Ning An – May 5, 2023. In addition to the HDCM Concert Series is the Annual Benefit Gala, which includes a Performance, Dinner, Silent Auction, and Dessert Dash. Bob Shaw from the KTVZ NewsChannel 21 Team returns as the emcee for the evening. This will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 6:00pm at Bend Golf Club.

“Our fifteenth season includes many audience favorites and some exciting new groups to Central Oregon,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “This season we'll continue our concerts at the Tower Theatre, as well as in a new location, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.”

The season opens in October with the debut of the Delgani String Quartet, considered “the state’s finest chamber ensemble” by Oregon Arts Watch. The quartet curates their own series in Portland, Salem, and Eugene, while regularly appearing throughout the state.

The Crown City String Quartet makes their annual appearance in the new year. This Pasadena-based group has been the resident and premier group featured in the HDCM Concert Series over the past fourteen years, and their concerts are consistently audience favorites. They perform regularly in a number of chamber music series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

The annual Valentine’s Day concert at the Tower Theatre focuses on love and romance-themed music with the return of Steinway Artist Robert Thies. He first captured worldwide attention when he won the Gold Medal at the Second International Prokofiev Competition in St. Petersburg, Russia. This best-selling event includes a complimentary rose for concert-goers and a custom treat from Goody’s Chocolates!

As resident touring ensemble of Chamber Music Unbound in Mammoth Lakes, California, the Felici Piano Trio will be making their Central Oregon debut. The vibrant threesome has performed worldwide since 1998 and the members are prize winners of multiple competitions.

The season will conclude with Los Angeles Philharmonic Associate Principal Cellist Ben Hong. He is a three-time winner of his native country Taiwan’s National Cello Competition prior to leaving home at the age of 13 to study at the Juilliard School. International prize-winning pianist Ning An will join him for our exciting season finale!

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in our fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Season Ticket subscriptions include all events in the HDCM Concert Series, a 15% discount, and seating in a Reserved section. This offer expires on opening night of the season.



Further information:

General Admission - $48/$10, Child/Student Tickets ($55/$15 Valentine’s Day concert); (Season tickets 15% discount) Gala Admission - $95



Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall St. Bend, OR 97703

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO) – 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

Bend Golf Club – 61045 Country Club Dr. Bend, Oregon 97702



Contact: 541.306.3988 / info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend) / www.HighDesertChamberMusic.com