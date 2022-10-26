Skip to Content
Arts
By
today at 12:04 PM
Published 11:59 AM

The stage is set: Two new C.O. theater companies working on upcoming productions

MGN

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Life is an ever-evolving journey, and theater encapsulates much of that human experience, whether through comedy, gut-wrenching emotion or all the genres of plays in between.

Two new local theater companies -- The Deschutes Theater Company and Ellipse Theater Community -- are working to create a unique footprint for themselves in the Central Oregon community.

The Deschutes Theater Company, founded just last month, aims to deliver content that explores the social conflicts various communities of people experience.

Ellipse Theater Community, meanwhile, seeks to build a supportive and artistically aware community through the performing arts and education.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with both theater companies to find out more about what they have in store.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

Article Topic Follows: Arts
Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content