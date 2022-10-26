The stage is set: Two new C.O. theater companies working on upcoming productions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Life is an ever-evolving journey, and theater encapsulates much of that human experience, whether through comedy, gut-wrenching emotion or all the genres of plays in between.

Two new local theater companies -- The Deschutes Theater Company and Ellipse Theater Community -- are working to create a unique footprint for themselves in the Central Oregon community.

The Deschutes Theater Company, founded just last month, aims to deliver content that explores the social conflicts various communities of people experience.

Ellipse Theater Community, meanwhile, seeks to build a supportive and artistically aware community through the performing arts and education.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with both theater companies to find out more about what they have in store.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 5.