Artist applications to open for 2023 Sunriver Art Fair

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Artist applications for the 2023 Sunriver Art Fair open Dec 1, 2022 and close on March 4, 2023. The Art Fair is a nationally recognized, juried fine arts and crafts event which has been very popular with Sunriver residents and Central Oregon visitors alike.

If you are an artist or know someone who would like to exhibit, now is the time to get an application submitted. To apply, go to https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=10677 or visit www.sunriverartfair.org for more information.

The 2023 Art Fair team is looking forward to seeing everyone again in the beautiful Village at Sunriver, one of our proud sponsors. Join us August 11-13, 2023 to shop for unique, one of a kind art, directly from the artists in a vibrant open air event.

This event is once again, presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club. All net proceeds go to support nonprofit groups through community grants which provide services in south Deschutes County.

For more information: www.sunriverartfair.org