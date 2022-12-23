Holiday Lights: A wonderful display on NE Watt Way
Brookdale Senior Living on NE Watt Way in Bend has quite a nice display of holiday lights for all to enjoy.
Brookdale Senior Living on NE Watt Way in Bend has quite a nice display of holiday lights for all to enjoy.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.