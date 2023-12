Some Christmas displays just stand out from the neighbors, like this flashy show at a home on Archie Briggs Road in Bend. And there's still a bit of time to check out the photos and enter our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Contests tab at https://ktvz.com/marketplace/contests-rules/2023/11/28/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2023/

