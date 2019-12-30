C.O. law enforcement agencies ramp up holiday patrols

Holidays

Law enforcement adds patrol to decrease driving under the influence

BEND, Ore. ( KTVZ) -- If you've been seeing more patrol cars on the street and a higher police presence, it's because local law enforcement is trying to ensure those celebrating are making wise decisions, in regards to driving and alcohol consumption.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office began its focused DUII patrol on Dec. 20 and it will continue through New Year's Day.

So far, one DUII arrest was made, Sunday night.

In 2017, from New Year's Eve to New Year's Day, Bend police made seven DUII arrests, and in 2018 there were only four arrests made for DUII during the period.

Police Lt. Juli McConkey shared Monday how the department will ramp up patrols.

"We are having overtime slots for DUII enforcement specifically," McConkey said. "So we are beefing up our patrols for DUIIs on New Year's Eve and then into New Year's morning. Then also, we've had extra patrol requests come in, so officers are going to be working extra patrols, because we do have a high volume of calls that come in New Year's Eve and then into New Year's morning as well."

Redmond police shared that in 2017, from Dec. 15 to New Year's Day, there were nine DUII arrests. In 2018, during the same time frame, there were five and so far in 2019, there have only been four arrests made.

The Redmond Police Department will be fully staffed on New Year's Eve, with at least 11 officers on duty in nine patrol vehicles (two officers are in training and are paired with a training officer). That includes their traffic enforcement officer, who will be focusing solely on DUII deterrence and enforcement.

Redmond police Lt. Curtis Chambers gave NewsChannel 21 this statement:

"It is the goal of the Redmond Police Department to keep everyone safe during New Year's Eve and to encourage good decision-making. All on-duty officers will be looking for DUII drivers.

"We encourage those celebrating the new year with impairing substances to plan their transportation needs ahead of time or choose to stay the night at the location they are celebrating.

"There is any number of transportation options available; driving impaired is NOT an option. The decision to drive impaired can lead to life-long unintended consequences, the least of which is getting arrested."

