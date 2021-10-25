Bend Halloween store sees many excited kids; ‘Ghostface,’ witches among popular costumes

Spirit Halloween also raising funds for Portland children's hospital

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- With Halloween right around the corner, people are scoping out places to get good costumes, and the Spirit Halloween store in Bend is a busy spot.

A sales associate at the store, located at Bend Factory Outlets, says they’ve been pretty busy, especially on the weekends.

“I think the most requested costume is ‘Ghostface.’ I know that it’s been blowing up on TikTok recently,” Shelby Small said Monday. “I usually do see a lot of witch costumes. I feel like it’s a good like, classic, easy costume to put together.”

Small said the store has been getting shipments every week to meet the demand, but they don’t always know what will be in them.

Customers also have the option to go on a waitlist, and when the desired costume comes in, they receive a notification from the store.

The store also is holding its annual ‘Spirit of Children’ fundraiser.

“Whatever donation amount we get, it always goes to a children’s hospital,” Small said. “This year, it’s Doernbecher (Children's Hospital in Portland). So far, we have got a good amount. We have a whole bunch of donation stickers all over the wall, and it’s for every person who donates, or every group of people who donate.”

Small said all the funds go to families who are struggling with bills and kids who are in the hospital long-term. On Halloween, the kids are thrown a party in the hospital, to lift their spirits.

For this Halloween season, Small said she’s seen a lot more enthusiasm, which she said wasn’t the case last year.

“Customers seem to be pretty excited -- mostly the kids. Sometimes the adults are a little exhausted, but I know most of the kids are excited for it,” Small said.