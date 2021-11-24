Thanks to generous community, Shepherd’s House serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need

(Update: Adding video, comments from organizer, guests)

Shepherd's House Ministries embraces the gift of giving

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House Ministries set up and served, with volunteers' help, an elaborate Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings on Wednesday afternoon for individuals or families in need at their Bend shelter location on Second Street.

Several people stood in line before the two-hour meal offering, happy to be a part of a community for this Thanksgiving holiday.

A couple of people waiting for their meals shared what they were thankful for.

“My family, a new magic love, and everything the Lord’s blessed me with," Joylyne Hunter said.

"I’d like to say my health, family and friends, and the good Lord above," Ron La Rue said.

This was the second Thanksgiving meal offered at the shelter on Second Street, though the organization has been having the pre-holiday meal for 15 years now, previously at its Division Street facility.

Just last week, the organization requested food donations, and Shepherd's House Director of Development David Notari, said the community definitely came through.

People donated a lot of turkeys and hams, some of which even got sent to other organizations, due to the generous supply.

Staff and volunteers at the shelter prepared 200 meals, expecting them to go quickly.

Kelli Hayes, associate director of donor engagement for Shepherd’s House Ministries, shared why it’s gratifying to play a giving role.

“I feel like we’re all hard-wired to give in some capacity," she said. "I think even our brains speak to that, because the chemical process that happens when we give is just so different than when we receive, or when we’re just out having fun.”

Shepherd's House Director of Development David Notari shared a statement with NewsChannel 21:

"It's easy to forget many people don’t have the same provisions we take for granted. Shepherd's House is there to help those that need it."