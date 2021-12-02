Assistance League of Bend Holiday Décor Sale has all you need to deck the halls

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Assistance League of Bend is having a spectacular holiday sale on Friday and Saturday.

No holiday is complete without seasonal décor to adorn your walls, mantels, doors, entryways and even outdoor spaces. Find great deals on new and gently used holiday decorations including decorated and plain trees, wreaths, garland, florals, lights, ornaments, Santas, nutcrackers, figurines, candles, holders, reindeer, ribbon, bows and more.

There will even be fresh wreaths styled by a local designer. Discover decorations to complement any décor in a variety of colors from traditional reds, greens, gold and silver to more modern pinks and blues.

Shop the wide selection of festive décor and second chance treasures and help local families who maybe struggling this holiday season. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the philanthropic programs of Assistance League of Bend.

Event Details:

When: Friday, December 3rd from 9am to 4pm and Saturday, December 4th from 9am to 1pm

Where: Assistance League of Bend, 210 SE Urania Lane in Bend

Contact Marsha Bechtold at resourcedevelopment@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about the Holiday Décor Sale.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.