Buy a Tree Change a Life sells trees, and all of the proceeds are given to help children, locally and globally.

Tree Lot Location

61690 Pettigrew Rd., Bend, OR 97702

Tree Lot Hours

Monday - Friday 1:00 - 7:00 pm

Saturday - Sunday 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Facebook: Buy A Tree. Change A Life. Bend, OR

IG: @buyatreebend