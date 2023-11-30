Annual NorthWest Crossing Christmas Tree Lighting on tap tonight; we’ll be there live (so will Santa)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's that time of year again! Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate is once again hosting the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Thursday evening in NorthWest Crossing. Every year, they light up the big tree next to their real estate office on Northwest Crossing Drive.

On Thursday, the event will begin starting at 5:30 pm. The lighting of the tree will take place around 6:00pm.

Some additions to the festivities will include hot chocolate and caroling. To add to the excitement, the Bend Fire Department will be present to deliver none other than the guest of honor himself, Santa Claus.

They encourage everyone to bring their family and friends to kick off the holiday season.

Jillian Fortner will be live at the ceremony tonight. Tune in to NewsChannel 21 tonight to watch the countdown.

Where: Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

2762 NW Crossing Drive

Bend, 97703

When: November 30th 5:30pm - 7:00pm