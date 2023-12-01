Skip to Content
Downtown Bend kicks off the holiday season in style with Community Tree Lighting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The weather turned out to be pretty agreeable and a big crowd turned out Friday evening for the Downtown Bend Community Tree Lighting festivities by the Commons Cafe & Taproom.

The event featured live music, dance performances, hot chocolate and an opportunity for a meet-and-greet with Santa.

Jillian Fortner reported live and spoke with with Downtown Bend Business Association Executive Director Shannon Monihan. She also talked earlier in the day with Ryan Currence with the DBBA who oversees getting those lights on the big tree and stringing many more for the other colorful holiday displays in the area

