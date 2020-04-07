Mother’s Day gifts kids can make for mom

Mother's Day

Sometimes the best gifts are the homemade ones. This Mother's Day, consider having your little ones use these ideas to make mom a gift.

Vase: Take an old bottle (a sauce bottle, soda bottle or wine bottle) and have your kids decorate it by wrapping yarn around it, painting it, or even covering it with stickers.

Sun catcher: Let mom enjoy the sun over the summer months with a homemade sun catcher. Let the kids use clear contact paper and place images, flower petals, leaves or other items on it. Then place it in a decorative border and you're all set!

Necklace: Make a necklace for mom using wire. The kids can bend the wire into any shape they think mom will enjoy and string it on a necklace for her.

Magnets: Make your fridge more personal with homemade magnets. Kids can make magnets featuring family photographs and symbols that mom loves.

Drawing/Painting: Moms love homemade drawings and paintings. Let the kids show-off their artistic skills on a blank canvas. When the creation is complete, frame it and present it to mom on Mother's Day.

Stepping stones: Purchase a kit at your local craft store and let the kids create stepping stones for the yard or mom's garden.

Handprint/Footprint art: Moms love to see how much their kids grow, and want to always remember them at each age. Cover your child's hand or foot in paint and place it on a canvas, sheet of paper, or even a flower pot to make a sentimental gift for mom.