Mother's Day
Mother’s Day recipe idea: fresh strawberry pie

Avoid the old standby of breakfast in bed and make your mom something special this Mother's Day! Bake this fresh strawberry pie as a sweet treat to end Mother's Day.

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 quart fresh strawberries

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 (9 inch) pie shell

1 cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Directions:

Bake pre-made pie shell according to package instructions and let cool.

Mix sugar, cornstarch, 1/2 cup strawberries, and lemon juice in a saucepan and cook until thickened. Let mixture chill.

Fill cooled pie shell with the remaining strawberries (diced) and cover with cooked mixture.

Use a hand mixer or stand mixer to whip 1 cup whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Add in powdered sugar and beat another 15 seconds.

Top pie with whipped cream and serve.

