‘Tremendous’: C.O. Mastersingers eagerly rehearse for their Christmas concert comeback

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- How do you bring some holiday cheer on the High Desert during a pandemic? The Central Oregon Mastersingers has an answer waiting in the wings.

For the past several months, the group has been rehearsing in masks with air filtration and social distancing in order to prepare for their annual holiday concert at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.

With official live performances just a few weeks away, the group was busy at work Monday evening with another planned dress rehearsal at Bend's St. Helen's Hall.

It's been nearly two years since the Mastersingers put on their annual performance, due to COVID restrictions, but Artistic Director Christian Clark says he's excited to be back.

"It's tremendous," Clark said. "This is our first live concert in nearly two years."

Their concerts are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

