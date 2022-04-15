Pet Pals: Charlie Chaplin has had a rough two years
Here's your chance to help this sweet "little tramp" get a good home. He's waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
I know this article is about Charlie the cat but I couldn;t resist.
Did you know the U.S. government harassed and forced Charlie Chaplin out of the his adopted country under false accusations of being a Communist spy?
“In 2003, declassified British archives belonging to the British Foreign Office revealed that George Orwell secretly accused Chaplin of being a secret communist and a friend of the USSR.[287] Chaplin’s name was one of 35 Orwell gave to the Information Research Department (IRD), a secret British Cold War propaganda department which worked closely with the CIA, according to a 1949 document known as Orwell’s list.[287] Chaplin was not the only actor in America Orwell accused of being a secret communist. He also described American civil-rights leader and actor Paul Robeson as being “anti-white.”
He was also friendly with several suspected communists, and attended functions given by Soviet diplomats in Los Angeles.[276] In the political climate of 1940s America, such activities meant Chaplin was considered, as Larcher writes, “dangerously progressive and amoral”.[277] The FBI wanted him out of the country,[278] and launched an official investigation in early 1947.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_Chaplin#Limelight_and_banning_from_the_United_States
—-
Pretty sad stuff, as the FBI would go on to do the same thing to people like John Lennon, constantly threatening to depart him due to his anti-war sentiments. Sadly the U.S. is not the free country we pretend it to be, the U.S. government spies on perfectly innocent people that don’t tow the line and thus it is the government who chooses who is and isn’t suspicious or worthy of investigation. To be honest, everyone in this age of total surveillance is presumed to be guilty until proven innocent. This strong arming tactic has been employed by the U.S. government against people we now revere in American history, people like Martin Luther King Jr. whom the FBI had under around the clock surveillance. The FBI even told Mr. King Jr. that he should kill himself and make it easier on his family. The FBI contacted King’s wife and told her about extramarital affairs he was having in hopes it would sow discord in his family life. Pretty pathetic stuff coming from the so-called ‘good guys’ Bureau.