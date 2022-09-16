Furry Friends: Say hello to Corey!

Corey is a sweet 14-year-old Coton De Tulear, which is a rare breed indeed. She gets along with everyone including other dogs, cats, and even small animals! Come to Brightside Animal Center in Redmond and take her home.

