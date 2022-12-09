Pet Pals: A blind kitty named Louie needs some extra-special love
Louie is adjusting, but will needs some patience and extra special love, says Lynne from the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
Louie is adjusting, but will needs some patience and extra special love, says Lynne from the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.