Furry Friends: Joey’s a talkative explorer cat
Joey is a very playful, curious cat who arrived at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center with diabetes but is currently in remission and looking for his forever home.
Joey is a very playful, curious cat who arrived at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center with diabetes but is currently in remission and looking for his forever home.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.