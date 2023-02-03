Furry Friends: Meet super-friendly senior Max
Max is an older fellow, at least 7, and is definitely loves being with people. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
Max is an older fellow, at least 7, and is definitely loves being with people. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.