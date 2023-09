This week on Furry Friends, we meet Maui, a 1 1/2-year-old pit bull-Staffordshire mix who's very friendly and wants to hang out with everyone. He's waiting with all that puppy energy at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.