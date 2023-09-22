Furry Friends: Shiba is a very sweet, lovable pup ready to meet the family
Meet Shiba, a 1-year-old Husky puppy mix with a gentle and sweet personality, a great family dog waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center
Meet Shiba, a 1-year-old Husky puppy mix with a gentle and sweet personality, a great family dog waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.