Beaverton family of adopted kids adopts blind, abandoned kitten

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KGW) — The Lundin family is celebrating Christmas this year with a new furry family member.

Ilene, a blind kitten who was rescued from a pile of trash in California, is now in the loving care of Alanna Lundin and her three kids 18-year-old Cassandra, 14-year-old Elijah, and 13-year-old Samantha.

When the family saw Ilene’s story on the news, they knew she belonged in their forever family.

“There was definitely an instant connection when mom and Eli came and brought her home, just because she had been without love for so long,” Cassandra said.

On top of having three teens at home, the Lundins foster furry companions for the Oregon Humane Society. Right now, there are six cats and five dogs to keep Ilene company.

Adopting a blind kitten who was born without eyes came with some learning and adjustments. But this family is good at adapting.

Three years ago, Cassandra, Elijah, and Samantha came to Alanna through the foster system neglected, malnourished, and scared.

“It was heartbreaking. I probably cried every night for a year straight, just because it would come up that they would share with me about their life that was so wrong to me,” Alanna said. “A lot of us are raised with families where we have a mom, or we have a dad and we go to school and we go to the doctor and they had never experienced any of that.”

In November, Alanna went from foster mom to just mom when she officially adopted all three.

Now, Ilene has her new forever family, an amazing family, where healing happens together.

“It's been a huge blessing and I wouldn't change it for anything,” Alanna said.

