Bucky, dog that was shot four times, adopted by Seattle family

Central Oregon

Family drove over 7 hours to meet Bucky

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Bucky the dog has found a home. The parents of the man who found the dog drove 7.5 hours from the greater Seattle area to adopt Bucky.

Bucky was apparently shot four times by his previous owner. Brandon Benoit found Bucky while he was out running. When Brandon brought Bucky to the vet, x-rays showed what appeared to be four bullets lodged in Bucky's body.

Humane Society of Central Oregon was looking for a compassionate person or family, with patience and the ability to provide the support he needs.

When Brandon's mom, Jennifer Shultis heard about Bucky she said it just seemed like, "It was clearly meant to be" for her to adopt Bucky.

"Our son finding him on the trail and I immediately had a feeling of connection with Bucky," she said. "We are now a family as Bucky worked his way into our family through our son.”

Benoit, who wasn't sure what was going to happen to Bucky is glad the dog is going home with his parents.

“I knew that if my parents weren’t going to be able to take him or if it didn’t work out, I knew that he would find a loving family," Benoit said. "It’s just even better now, that he is in my family and I get to see him and go for runs with him and play with him and love him.”

The dog's previous owner, Dylan Breslin of Bend is facing first degree animal abuse charges. Breslin will be in court Feb. 18 for arraignment.