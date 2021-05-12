Search underway for dog swept away in Smith Rock canal; park stressing on-leash rule

Pets

(Update: adding video, comments from Smith Rock Park Manager)

German shepherd's owner says Finn was off-leash, drinking water, and got sucked into current.

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Smith Rock can be beautiful, but for our furry friends, it can also be deadly.

In the wake of another possible tragedy, Smith Rock State Park Manager Matt Davey has a message to keep pets safe.

"If you're bringing your dog to Smith Rock State Park, we really, really strongly encourage you to keep that dog on a leash at all times,” Davey said Wednesday.

Kadie Brown says she was visiting from Seattle on Tuesday when she and her mother went hiking at Smith Rock.

Brown made a call no dog owner wants to make and reported to the Pet Evacuation Team that her German shepherd, Finn, was swept away in an irrigation canal near Wolf Tree Trail.

She said Finn was off-leash, drinking water, and got sucked into the fast-moving water.

Davey said the park, in conjunction with the Pet Evacuation Team of Redmond, has a number of signs warning about this issue.

"If your dog is off-leash it can naturally want to get into the water right there," he said.

Davey said this same issue has occurred before, with some dogs surviving, and others not,

He said it occurs at most once a year, but it typically happens on extremely hot days, when dogs are trying to cool off.

Davey said whether it's the slower-moving Crooked River or the fast current in the canal, the on-leash rule is there for a reason.

"Don't let your dog off-leash,” Davey repeated. “There's more hazards than just the canal."

The canal would have taken Finn through a mile-long tunnel underneath Staender Ridge.

Davey said Finn would then have a 30- to 50-yard span past Burma Road, where he could get out of the canal before going into another tunnel.

Davey said if Finn is a strong swimmer, there's a chance he made it out alive and is in the Sherman Canyon area, looking for help.

"Start calling for your dog, look for the wet footprints, and a lot of time your dog will come running,” Davey said. “They'll make it out of the canal."

However, if it misses that window, Davey explained that the canal then goes through a tunnel and a syphon, before leading out to the Culver/Madras area.

"Once it gets into that syphon it's tough for a dog to hold its breath long enough to ride through that syphon and emerge on the other side of Sherwood Canyon.

Davey urged those who find your dog caught not to jump in after it -- and risk your own life.

"And if something does go wrong and your dog does get swept into that canal, reaching out to park staff, we can help identify where the location would be to search for your dog,” Davey said.

Finn has not yet been found, and Davey says any appearance would most likely happen 24 to 48 hours after falling in.

Brown and Smith Rock rangers are still searching, and they ask anyone in the Sherman Canyon/Ranch at the Canyons/Terrebonne area to reach out if they spot the German shepherd.