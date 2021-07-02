Humane Society of C.O. offers July 4th pet safety tips, prepares for influx of frightened animals

Pets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The days surrounding the 4th of July make for the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s busiest week of the year. Families need to be prepared to keep pets safe at home from the sounds of the professional fireworks displays that will take place on July 3 at Vince Genna Stadium and July 4 at 10:00pm at Pilot Butte State Park, the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, and La Pine Frontier Days.

There is a dramatic increase in lost and frightened animals due to the sounds of fireworks. If you lose or find a pet, report it immediately to your local animal shelter.

If you know that your pet is afraid of fireworks or thunder, now is the time to consult a veterinarian about options. When a pet runs away in fear, they can get disoriented and/or injured. Local veterinary clinics report an increase in injuries caused by dogs hit by cars or trying to escape.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon would like to offer the following tips to have a safe Fourth of July for your pet:

· Current identification tags on your pet(s) ensures a safe and quick return. Immediately report lost and found animals to the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541.382.3537.

· Keep your pet(s) inside the home in a safe area or in a crate. Leave music or a television playing if left alone. Your companionship helps keep them calm.

· Consider getting away from the fireworks to a quiet area in the mountains or desert.

· If your dog or cat is extremely fearful, consult your veterinarian before the fireworks begins.

· Never leave pets outside unattended, even in a fenced yard or on a tether. Dogs may chew through their tether, escape and become lost or become entangled in the tie-out, putting your dog at risk of injury or death.

· Do not take your pet to fireworks displays. The noise, sights and sounds are frightening.

· Keep pets away from all fireworks to prevent burns, hearing loss or eye damage. Safely dispose of spent fireworks. If eaten, they may cause digestive problems.

· Resist the urge to take your dog to Fourth of July celebrations where it will be too hot to leave your dog in the car and your dog may not be welcome.

· 4th of July gatherings can be stressful for a pet. Doors and gates left open allow pets to escape.

· If you plan to go away for the weekend, identify your animal(s) with the phone number of the pet sitter or kennel. Make sure a pet sitter reports and reclaims your pet immediately at the Humane Society if lost.

· Keep your veterinarian’s and the emergency clinic’s phone numbers handy in case of an emergency.

Immediately report lost and found animals to your local Humane Society. Visit the animal shelter and view stray pets at the Bend shelter online at www.hsco.org. Shelter space is limited during this busy holiday, so quickly reclaim your pet.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon rents crates for only $5 a month to keep our pet safe and secure and sells Thundershirts, custom pet ID tags and provides free temporary tags.

For more information call the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541 382.3537 or visit hsco.org. The Bend shelter is located just south of Reed Market on 27th Street.