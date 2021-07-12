Humane Society of C. Oregon offers disaster preparedness tips for animals

Pets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Are you prepared to quickly evacuate your home with your pets? The Humane Society of Central Oregon offers these tips:

Plan in advance where you will go. Ask family and friends outside the area if you can stay with them. Some evacuation shelters do not accept pets. Have a list of pet friendly motels.

Identification tags and microchip implants should have a mobile phone number listed. Network with neighbors so they can remove your pet(s) quickly if you are not home.

Assemble a pet evacuation kit in a tote bag or pet crate. Make sure everyone knows where the kit is. Your pet evacuation kit should include:

· Three day food and water supply (rotate and keep fresh)

· Medications

· Litter box or disposable gift boxes left flat

· Food dishes

· Crate or Collapsible Crate and/or Cable tie out

· Extra leash (chew proof)

· Harness

· Blanket or sheet for bed and/or to assist with injured or fearful pet

· Toys for distraction and comfort

· Copy of vet records and veterinarian phone number

· Photographs of pet(s) and of you and your pet to document ownership.

· First aid kit

Secure your pet inside during the first sign of a disaster or storm. Interior rooms keep pets secure as doors are open to load-up vehicles. Animals can hide in a difficult spot to get them out, get stressed, confused & disoriented.

Horses and livestock should have the ability to be quickly transported off the property, or make arrangements for assistance in advance of an emergency. Identify animals with a microchip, halter identification, hair shaving, thorough photographs, or other methods of identification.

For more information visit Project Wildfire https://www.projectwildfire.org/pets/